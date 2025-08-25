"I didn't want to go to prison": HasanAbi explains why he canceled his Cuba trip

One of Twitch's most prominent political commentators, Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker, recently touched on why he halted progress on his journey to Cuba. For context, in April 2025, Piker, along with his co-hosts Will Neff and AustinShow, discussed the prospect of a Cuba trip on the Fear&amp; podcast, claiming that the Cuban government extended an offer for the streamer to visit the country.During the podcast, HasanAbi mentioned his intentions to travel to Cuba, and Neff joined in, showing interest in the plan:&quot;I want to go to Cuba, would you be down? ('I f**king love Cuba,' said Neff) The Cuban government actually hit my contact from the embassy...&quot;Now, it seems like plans may have fallen out after Piker went live on August 24, 2025, and announced the trip's cancellation, citing a lack of desire to be jailed as his primary reason:&quot;I did cancel the Cuba trip, yes, because I didn't want to go to prison.&quot;While Piker did not provide more context on why he would be arrested, it should be noted that in May 2025, he was detained and questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at Chicago O’Hare Airport after returning from a trip abroad.Destiny reacts to HasanAbi cancelling his trip to CubaDestiny | Steven Bonnell II @TheOmniLiberalLINKTranslation: not enough money or clout in Cuba for him to go. It’s the same reason he “missed” his flight to go support Mamdani before he won the primary but is now desperate to do all the content with him he can.Streamer and fellow political commentator, Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; Bonnell, reacted to Piker's trip cancellation and claimed that the actual reason behind the trip not following through was because it wouldn't be as lucrative or eye-catching:&quot;Translation: not enough money or clout in Cuba for him to go.&quot;Notably, Destiny and HasanAbi have been part of a long-standing online feud stemming from their varying liberal political ideologies. Recently, Piker expressed support for Zohran Mamdani, a New York State Representative who announced his candidacy for mayor of the city in the 2025 election.Destiny linked this to the canceled Cuba trip, suggesting that Piker's support for Mamdani materialized after the latter won the primary election:&quot;It’s the same reason he 'missed' his flight to go support Mamdani before he won the primary but is now desperate to do all the content with him he can.&quot;In other news, fans reacted to HasanAbi’s revelation that he had not been invited to Ludwig’s Streamer Games, with some describing him as &quot;an insane brand risk.&quot;