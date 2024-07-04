"If we break up, I'm going to give it back" - AikoBliss responds to "mean" comments after xQc gave her an Audemars Piguet watch

During a livestream on July 3, 2024, Twitch streamer AikoBliss responded to "mean" comments after Felix "xQc" gave her an Audemars Piguet watch. For context, on July 2, 2024, a 25-second clip featuring AikoBliss garnered traction on X, in which she responded to xQc saying that he "loved" the watch she was wearing.

Providing details about the luxury wearable, the content creator said:

"Oh, really? You're in love with it? Oh, thank you! Oh yeah, don't worry about it - my boyfriend got it for me. It looks so cool. So cool!"

Earlier today, AikoBliss commented on what netizens had said about the situation, claiming that people were "being so mean for no reason." She elaborated:

"They were just so mean! Every single comment! And it wasn't just one comment, bro, it was every single comment. Every single comment was just so f**king mean for no reason. It was like they were calling me names. They were saying s**t to me. Like, bro, what did I do? I didn't do s**t!"

The Just Chatting content creator stated that the Audemars Piguet watch that xQc gifted her had "zero value" as soon as she wore it because she would never sell it:

"It doesn't matter if this watch was a f**king item out of a Cracker Jack box or it was the most expensive item in the world. It has zero dollars of global value the second I put it. The second I get it in my hands, there is no more value to it, outside of the love I have for it because I'm never going to sell this s**t!"

AikoBliss also stated that the watch xQc gave her had an "intrinsic value":

"I'm never going to sell it. And, if we break up, I'm going to give it back! I don't want it. This is something that has intrinsic value to me. I know this is hard for a lot of you people to understand."

Timestamp: 01:18:20

Twitch streamer AikoBliss explains what kind of comments she observed after a clip of her showcasing the Audemars Piguet watch xQc gifted her surfaced on X

At the one-hour and 17-minute mark of the livestream, AikoBliss mentioned that she came across the post mentioned above by X user @iqkev. Explaining the kind of comments she observed on the social media platform, the Twitch streamer said:

"I'm like, 'Oh, I wonder if the comments are nice. It's a nice watch. What a nice thing. He (xQc) was being funny, I was being funny. I'm not this kind of a person.' [The comments] 'Gold digger.' 'W**re.' 'O**yFans b**ch w**re.' 'Hope she rots in hell.' F**k you!'"

Timestamp: 01:17:40

Last month, on June 14, 2024, AikoBliss commented on her relationship with xQc, saying it was the "best" she had ever been in.

