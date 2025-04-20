"Insane aura": Internet reacts to Twitch streamer Tarik hosting Batman star Ben Affleck during VCT watch party

Popular esports streamer Tarik Çelik went viral after hosting Hollywood star Ben Affleck on his Twitch stream during the VCT watch party on April 19, 2025, to watch Sentinels face off against 2G. Clips and screenshots from the broadcast have flooded social media, with fans praising Çelik for collaborating with the Batman actor on his stream.

X user @ValorINTEL shared a screenshot from Tarik's Twitch stream where Ben Affleck can be seen holding the VCT Masters trophy won by Sentinels' Valorant team in 2024 while sitting beside the streamer and the CEO of Sentinels, Rob Moore. The caption praises the streamer for the collaboration, describing it as "Insane aura."

"Ben Affleck aka Batman on tarik's stream holding their Masters trophy. Insane Aura."

Here are some other general reactions from fans on X about Ben Affleck's appearance on the Twitch stream, with many expressing their disbelief.

"Ben Affleck, Tarik, and Rob Moore..am i high?" wondered a fan.

"Bro what world are we living in Ben Affleck on is on tarik's stream," said another.

The official Sentinels account on X also shared a photo from the stream where the actor is holding the Masters Trophy and took a dig at rival esports organization G2, saying:

"Ben Affleck held a Masters trophy before G2."

Many fans commented on how the Twitch streamer was acting during the stream, with some claiming he was nervous.

"TARIK WAS SWEATINGGGG while Rob just telling Ben Affleck to wait so that he can focus on the clutch. CINEMA," quipped an X user.

"tarik looks so geeked," claimed one fan. To which another replied, 'he can‘t stop smiling."

"Met the goat": Tarik posts photo with Ben Affleck after VCT watch party stream with Hollywood star on Twitch

Livestreamers on popular platforms such as Twitch have been collaborating with celebrities for a while now. Creators such as Kai Cenat and xQc have had popular artists and actors such as Will Smith, Nicki Minaj, and many others on their broadcasts in the past.

While most of these types of collaborations are mainly aimed at promoting the guest's work, readers should note that Ben Affleck is a known fan of Valorant, even though he appeared on stream to promote his upcoming film, The Accountant 2. In 2023, he attended the VCT Champions fan fest with his children and complained about Jett being nerfed in the game.

Tarik himself was naturally elated to have linked up with the famous actor for his Twitch watch party, and sometime after the broadcast ended, he posted a photo with Ben Affleck on his Instagram story and called him the "goat" or Greatest of All Time.

The streamer's post with Ben Affleck (Image via Tarik/Instagram)

