IShowSpeed hints he'll return to India

YouTube streamer Darren “IShowSpeed” talked about places he wants to revisit during a broadcast on March 31, 2025. The content creator shared how happy he is with his ongoing China tour and regretted not doing some of the previous travel streams justice. Moreover, Darren mentioned some of the countries he wanted to revisit when he brought up India.

Darren visited the country in October 2023 and met some of the local celebrities and content creators. He planned to return to India in November 2024 for a promotional event, but the streamer was unable to make it. The content creator shared his plans to revisit some countries, saying:

“I was kinda new to touring…I didn’t do Japan right. I think I did Korea okay. Yeah, I did Korea alright. I didn’t do Japan this justice, what else country? I didn’t feel I did Australia this justice too. Turkey? Turkey for real tho. Yeah Turkey. India? I didn’t do Indian this justice. I gotta go back to India for sure.”

A recap of IShowSpeed’s first travel series in India

During day one of his India tour, IShowSpeed collaborated with rapper Altaf “MC Stan”. The duo recorded songs together, and fans got a look at the artist’s creative process. The rapper has yet to release the songs he recorded with the YouTube streamer.

On the same day, Darren walked through the streets of Mumbai and played singer Daler Mehendi’s Tunak Tunak Tun. He interacted with local vendors and gave them large tips, and he got a positive reception for his generosity. The streamer went on to meet Daler Mehendi and his family later in the tour.

Darren attended the India vs. Pakistan cricket World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The streamer is a massive fan of Virat Kohli, who he got to watch perform live. The content creator also played cricket with local kids during his time in the country.

Darren had planned to collaborate with YouTuber Ajey “CarryMinati” during the trip, but they failed to make it happen. However, they ended up playing together at the Sidemen Charity Match in 2025. The content creator’s livestreams in India were popular, with his day one upload securing over 6.5 million views.

While IShowSpeed has shown an interest in returning to India, he did not say when he plans to do another travel series in the country. The streamer is currently hosting a multi-week stream in China and will travel to Mongolia next. He also has plans to host a month-long Africa tour, which is already in the works.

In other news, IShowSpeed recently called Eminem the greatest rapper of all time. His community was divided and had mixed reactions to the topic.

