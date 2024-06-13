IShowSpeed overtakes AuronPlay to become the most followed streamer on Instagram reportedly

Fans of Darren "IShowSpeed" are celebrating after his Instagram follower count surpassed Twitch streamer Raúl "AuronPlay" followers, with many of them claiming that this makes the YouTuber the most followed streamer on the platform with about 18 million followers.

Quite a mean feat considering he is only 19 years old, and has only been making content since 2016 according to Wikitubia. In contrast, Raúl is a veteran creator from Spain, having started making YouTube videos back in 2006. AuronPlay did join Twitch the same year as IShowSpeed, but his immense popularity saw him becoming one of the top streamers on the Amazon-owned platform in no time.

He currently sits just behind Ninja at about 16 million Twitch followers. However, Darren seems to have overtaken him on Instagram, with screenshots from X user Speedy HQ comparing their pages garnering a lot of attention from the community.

Trending

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed vs AuronPlay: Who is the more popular streamer in 2024?

As established before, AuronPlay, who will turn 36 in November, has been in the content creation game for much longer than the teenager IShowSpeed.

The Spanish streamer and YouTuber is one of his country's most influential online figures, with over 29 million subscribers on his main channel on YouTube. He also has a second channel on the Google-owned platform titled Auron which has over 15 million subscribers.

IShowSpeed may be a relative newcomer, but he has already made his mark on the streaming industry after winning the Breakout Streamer Award at YouTube Streamys 2022. Unlike Raúl, the American primarily streams on YouTube and has over 25 million subscribers on his main channel. His Twitch channel was banned back in 2020 but was restored in 2023.

YouTube subscriber graph (Image via Social Blade)

IShowSpeed has seen a huge increase in popularity due to big collaborations with the likes of MrBeast, and KSI. Known for his footballing content, he has also played in the popular Sidemen Charity Match two years in a row and met popular soccer players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Ronaldo Nazario.

The YouTube streamer frequently travels around the world to watch football tournaments, recently watching the FA Cup final and later meeting Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag at the afterparty. He also IRL-streamed from last year's Ballon d'Or ceremony, and played in the Match For Hope in February 2024, sharing the pitch with Roberto Carlos, Eden Hazard, and many other iconic footballers.

Google Trends comparison (Image via Google Trends)

Suffice it to say that IShowSpeed has become quite more popular than AuronPlay in recent years due to his viral streams. And while he has surpassed his Instagram follower count, Speed still has to catch up to the Spanish streamer's YouTube subscriber count, and is currently behind by about 4 million.