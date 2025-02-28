IShowSpeed shows off insane cosplay and room setup for his Monster Hunter Wilds marathon stream

Darren "IShowSpeed" hosted a Monster Hunter Wilds marathon stream on his YouTube channel on February 28, 2025 and celebrated the release of the game with an impressive cosplay together with one of the in-game mounts. The popular livestreamer did not stop there, having transformed his room into a Monster Hunter Wilds-themed streaming setup as well.

This is not the first time that IShowSpeed has dressed up for a stream, having cosplayed with his friend and Twitch star Kai Cenat in the past for video game marathons like Fortnite. However, his Monster Hunter Wilds inspired cosplay has gone viral on social media after he shared a photo on his X account. Many have pointed out how closely it resembled the in-game character.

The photo has garnered over 150K impressions after he shared it on X, with many people praising IShowSpeed for his dedication to the marathon. Here are some of the fan reactions:

"Very detailed outfit. Respect," said @leon_mincy.

Many noted how the streamer has promised to beat Monster Hunter Wilds during his marathon and sang praises of his goblin warrior cosplay:

"Yo, Speed, your Monster Hunter Wilds cosplay is straight fire! The goblin warrior gear looks like you just stepped out of the Forbidden Lands—perfect hype for the Feb 28 launch after that insane beta crash with 250k players, per Capcom. Your promise to beat it live is next-level epic," proclaimed @skeebermax.

Some even noted that his cosplays rival those from Kai Cenat's viral streams:

"It’s a competition vs kaicenat," claimed @itsnoxys.

Watch: IShowSpeed in his Monster Hunter Wilds cosplay on an in-game mount

IShowSpeed started his February 28 livestream with much fanfare. The streamer appeared on his broadcast to announce the Monster Hunter Wilds marathon from the top of a replica of an in-game mount while wearing his detailed cosplay. The streamer urged his audience to spam "Ws" in chat and said:

"Spam all the Ws, let's go! Spam all the Ws in the chat, Monster Hunter Wilds! I am here."

At around four minutes into the broadcast, IShowSpeed stated that it took him more than 15 minutes to get into the cosplay:

"W or L fit, you all? It took me 15 to 20 minutes to just put on!"

The streamer then announced that he will be beating the game on stream:

"Anyways, boys and girls, we are about to play Monster Hunter Wilds right now, you all. And got to beat the game."

IShowSpeed also wished his fans a happy Ramadan:

"And chat, happy Ramadan. Happy Ramadan Mubarak to you all."

Only time will tell how long it takes for the YouTuber to beat the game as it came out on the day he started the marathon. According to reports, the main campaign is roughly 14-16 hours long. Players still on the fence can refer to our in-depth review of Monster Hunter Wilds before picking it up.

