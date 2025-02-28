Monster Hunter Wilds launch makes incredible Capcom record with eye-opening stats

Monster Hunter Wilds has created history for Capcom and the series less than 24 hours since its launch. The latest release is the first Capcom game to reach a concurrent player count of over one million on Steam. With the weekend coming in, the count is surely to trend upward significantly.

For context, Monster Hunter World is the highest-selling game in Capcom's history, with 23 million copies sold by Jan 2024. The title has an all-time Steam concurrent player peak of 334K. With how Wilds has dominated the top seller list on all platforms, the sales records are sure to get shattered.

Monster Hunter Wilds player count peaks over 1.2m in less than a day

Monster Hunter Wilds currently enjoys a concurrent player count of 1,261,146 on Steam. That's almost four times MH World's all-time peak. When we consider other top-selling Capcom games' all-time peaks on Steam, Resident Evil 5 has 168,191, Street Fighter 6 has 70,573, MH Rise has 231,360, and Dragon's Dogma 2 has 228,585.

Gather together (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Capcom has already announced Title Updates for MH Wilds. TU 1 arrives in early April with Mizutsune and the Gathering Hub. TU 2 will launch sometime in Summer 2025. If the devs follow the precedence of the previous two games, we will likely see an expansion sometime in late 2026/early 2027.

It hasn't been all smooth sailing for MH Wilds' release, though. The PC optimization issues that plague the Open Betas seem to continue at full launch. While there are significant improvements from the OBT game build, the devs still have some fixing to do for Wilds to run smoothly on PC.

