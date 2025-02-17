"It just sucks": Adin Ross says colleges are a "failed system"

Kick streamer Adin Ross has voiced his discontent with the college education system. In a 33-minute video uploaded by YouTuber Alex G, Adin Ross claimed that college is an "outdated system," expressing dissatisfaction with the idea that people who do not pursue higher education are considered "losers."

The content creator elaborated:

"College is such, like, an outdated system. There's, like, a little persona - if you don't go to college, you're a loser, and I hate that! It's like you don't need college. Look, if you want to go to college, be a doctor or a lawyer, you know what you have to do, you have a plan, great! If you're going to college just to be in debt and just to party, and all this s**t, it's cool to experience stuff and meet people."

Furthermore, Adin Ross claimed that it "sucked" when people went into debt and worked "regular jobs" after finishing college:

"There are so many people that I know just graduated college because now they're 24. They graduated college and they're back in their hometown, and they're working regular jobs. It's, like bro, like, now you're in debt and now you've got, you know, it just sucks. It's a system, it's a failed system. But I don't judge anybody. I think that people, you have to go through things to learn yourself, and that's what's part of growing up in life is about."

Timestamp - 09:45

Adin Ross opens up about losing "millions of dollars" for sharing his opinions

At the 10-minute mark of Alex G's video, An Unfiltered Talk with Adin Ross in My $4M Bugatti, Adin Ross spoke about how he deals with pressure when livestreaming. While claiming that he has "always been very vocal" about his beliefs, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality stated:

"Oh, man, I mean, look, I think for one for me, I've always been very vocal about what I believe in. If I feel some type about something, I'm never going to mask it. I'm never going to hide it. I'm going to speak on it. You know, every single time I've ever had a thought, I've ever had a thought or an opinion, I'll just voice it. I don't care who likes it, who doesn't like it."

Timestamp - 10:53

The Kick streamer went on to say that he has lost "millions of dollars" for sharing his opinions:

"I've lost millions of dollars by speaking my opinion. I got banned on platforms for speaking my opinion. A good friend of mine is Sneako, I've stood up for him behind the scenes and publicly sometimes, and people are texting me like, 'Yo, don't.' Like, if you have a problem with who I like and stuff, f**k you!"

In other news, on February 12, 2025, Jake Paul offered Adin Ross and Kai Cenat a $20 million guarantee if they fought in a boxing match.

