"It was like I was living homeless": N3on speaks up about his time living with Sam Frank after latter's mother makes an alleged statement

Twitch streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has spoken out about his time living with his ex-girlfriend, Sam Frank, saying "it was like he was living homeless," in response to the latter's mother's alleged statement. During a livestream on October 6, 2025, N3on was reviewing submissions on his Discord server when he came across a message allegedly sent by Carmen Frank, Sam Frank's mother.

Ad

While claiming that the Indian-American personality "disrespected" Sam Frank despite her efforts to be a "good housekeeper," Carmen Frank supposedly wrote:

"she loved u so much but u let her go & disrespect her ! she taook good care of u . doing everythin like u have a good housekeeper & taking care auria . even me & my husband we treat u as a more than family ."

Ad

Trending

Message that the streamer showed and responded to on his livestream (Image via Twitch.tv)

While wondering why Sam Frank's mother was seemingly commenting on the situation, N3on responded to her alleged claims by saying:

Ad

"First off, I don't know why she is commenting. All right? You know, I like you, you are a good person. But no one was a housekeeper. My room had dirty dishes with chicken and rice sitting for days. Brownies. Chips. Everything. Tea from days ago. It was a dump. It was a dump. No one was a housekeeper. Not even true. Nowhere near true. It was a f**king dump! It was terrible. It was like I was living homeless. It was disgusting. So, that's not true. But taken good care of Auria, yes. That's a fact. That's a fact. All right."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 00:51:20

"We don't want to open this up" - N3on urges Sam Frank's mother to "move on in life"

N3on continued the conversation, urging his ex-girlfriend's mother to "move on in life" so that things don't end up becoming "bad." Expressing his intention to keep the matter "cool and respectful," the former Kick streamer said:

Ad

"But please, stop commenting. You know? Let's all move on in life. Okay? Because we don't want to open this up, and then it gets bad, and then I start saying stuff, and it gets a little crazy, and they're like, 'Wow! Sam is that type of person? Wow!' Let's just leave it at that. Let's keep it cool. It's for the better for, you know, that side. Let's keep it respectful. We don't care anymore. Respectfully."

Ad

As of this writing, Sam Frank has not responded to N3on's comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More