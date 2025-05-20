"It looks crazy": Fans concerned as Dream opens up about "massive swelling bump" on his elbow

YouTuber and prominent Minecraft personality Clay "Dream" has left the online community concerned after opening up about his health. On May 19, 2025, the content creator took to his alternate X account, @dreamwastaken, to claim that he had a "massive swelling bump" on his elbow.

Ad

Speculating that he had been bitten by a spider or something else, the Florida native wrote:

"I have a massive swelling bump on my elbow I think I was bit by a spider or something"

In response, X user @kstandox suggested that the Twitch streamer draw a circle around the swelling and go to the ER if it gets bigger. Dream replied by saying he was going to the clinic, adding that he was "feeling fine":

Ad

Trending

"(X user @kstandox writes, 'Draw a circle around it if it gets bigger go to the ER') it has I’m going to a clinic but I feel fine"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Approximately four hours later, the 25-year-old shared two pictures of his right elbow in an X post captioned, "should I be worried chat," displaying significant swelling and redness.

Over 638 fans shared their thoughts on the situation, with X user @IdolEyes99Fan asking Clay if his elbow had improved or worsened since his observation:

"Does it hurt at all? And is it getting any better or worse? It looks crazy" X user @IdolEyes99Fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several community members urged Dream to seek professional medical help:

"that is a whole a** lump, my dude. get help. 😭" X user @Hplss_Drmr remarked.

"No don't worry! People sometimes get this on their elbow when they hit it or lean on it too much. But go to a doctor, just in case!" X user @NotLunarLunaVT commented.

Ad

"That’s literally a LUMP… yes you should 😭💔" X user @GalaticCosmos tweeted.

"You should most definitely be concerned bro... that's not that great..." X user @Moonlight022811 posted.

Dream reveals what he was told about his "massive swelling bump" following consultation

One fan, X user @gnfdontmiss, commented on Dream's social media post, asking if he had visited a clinic after discovering a "massive swelling bump" on his elbow.

Ad

The Minecraft streamer responded, stating that he had been prescribed oral steroids. Furthermore, he said he was instructed to go to the ER if he developed a fever or noticed "red streaks" on his arm:

"they gave me oral steroids and said to go to the ER if I get a fever or if I get red streaks down my arm"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dream made headlines in April 2025 when he revealed his wrist injury in an X post after sparring with Nicholas "Sapnap."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More