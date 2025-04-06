"It's just so unfair": Twitch streamer Jinnytty reveals she has been banned from Taiwan

Twitch streamer Jinny "Jinnytty" has revealed that she has been barred from visiting Taiwan. During a livestream on April 5, 2025, the South Korean personality stated that a company's mistake resulted in her ban from the country. While claiming that a company did not provide her with a one-day work permit in Taiwan, Jinnytty said:

"It's just so unfair because, yeah, the lawyer in 2023, they tried to appeal like that. The appearance is a one-time thing. She didn't work in Taiwan for, like, multiple years. It was a company that made a mistake and didn't give a work visa, a work permit for a day. And then, you know, she wasn't aware. And then, the lawyer tried to appeal because she didn't know. Like, the agent she was talking, she didn't know."

She then disclosed that she is currently banned for three years from Taiwan:

"But then, the Taiwan labor enforcement, they're like, 'Yeah, but still she should have asked. Like, make sure that she had a work permit or not from the company. So, she's still banned for three years.' Then why didn't you give me a gold card?! Why didn't you give me a gold card to begin with after I explained everything?"

Furthermore, Jinnytty claimed that Taiwanese officials did not inform her of her ban from the country, despite having her email and phone number:

"You give and you take away, and then you could've told me last time when I left Taiwan if you banned me that time. You didn't tell me. You had my emails. You had my phone number. You didn't tell me. And then you made me waste my entire day flying there, flying back, waste my day, waste my money."

Jinnytty recently made headlines after alleging US customs visa officer asked her an inappropriate question

On March 19, 2025, Jinnytty collaborated with OTK (One True King) member EsfandTV for a Just Chatting and IRL stream. At one point, she described her interaction with the customs visa officer after arriving in Austin, Texas.

Alleging that the officer asked her an inappropriate question, the Twitch streamer said:

"That's so inappropriate! He was like, 'So, what's your extraordinary skills? What, you do OnlyF*ns? I'm like, 'No, I don't do OnlyF*ns. I have YouTube and Twitch and stuff.' But damn, that was crazy, though! That was a crazy thing to say."

Jinnytty is a 32-year-old internet personality, best known for her IRL livestreams. As of this writing, she boasts 1,077,580 followers on her channel.

