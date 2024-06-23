“It’s a stain on your reputation” — Sneako slams MrBeast after recent beef with Ava Kris Tyson 

Rumble creator Nicolas "Sneako" has snapped back at YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" during a stream on June 23, 2024. The entire drama started when Twitch creator Nick "Nickmercs" made a controversial comment about MrBeast's friend and crewmate Ava Kris Tyson (formerly Chris Tyson). She has been the target of criticism from a section of the online community ever since her transition.

Nick's post on X on June 23, 2024, was in the same vein, calling out Ava for "leaving behind" her wife and child. This then garnered a response from MrBeast himself, who sided with Ava and stated that she spends time with her kids, even leaving behind shooting to do so at times.

This is when Sneako joined in the mix, calling Ava's transition a "perversion." For those unaware, Sneako and MrBeast have a history together, with the former working as a cameraman for Jimmy and even appearing in some of his videos in 2018.

Trending

Now, reacting to the whole feud in a stream on Rumble, Sneako said:

"You started this business with Chris Tyson, how are you gonna abandon him now, everybody's going to know that it's the bad PR for the fact that you have a trans on your team. You don't want that, so, you're stuck and I needed to defend this. It's a stain on your reputation."

Sneako addresses MrBeast in a stream after recent beef with Ava Kris Tyson on X

Expand Tweet

Nicolas is a popular streamer within the right-wing creator community of the internet. He is also known for his outspoken and sometimes controversial beliefs, which often land him in feuds with other prominent personalities. One such example is his comments on Jesus Christ which invited retaliatory comments from devout Christian and boxer Ryan Garcia.

Within the stream, Nicolas addressed MrBeast directly and also noted his past relationship with the YouTuber. He stated:

"I know MrBeast, bro. You guys know that I used to do videos back in the day, um, been pretty open about that. And I guarantee you, if I could gamble and I could bet, or I could just like do a lie detector. Jimmy, you know this is bullsh**. "

Further, he claimed that MrBeast was siding with Ava as a way to not enrage the "liberal mob," and that he was "tricking himself" into believing Ava's transition:

"You don't want to sacrifice your business, you don't want to get the liberal mob to hate you, and so maybe you even tricked yourself into believing this stuff, but in your soul, you know this is wrong, but you're stuck."

In another incident, Sneako was left with a broken tooth after a security guard of an event in Detroit jumped and "Superman punched" the 25-year-old streamer on camera.