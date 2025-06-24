“It is sexual harassment”: ConnorEatsPants clarifies his stance on recent Mang0 controversy

Twitch streamer Connor "ConnorEatsPants" has elucidated his opinion on the recent controversy surrounding Super Smash Bros. competitive player Mang0 at the Beerio Kart 2025 event. For those uninitiated, the latter was seen behaving inappropriately around female streamers who had been invited to the event hosted by Twitch star Ludwig Ahgren.

Mang0 was in a visibly intoxicated state at the time, and was seen making "humping" motions in close proximity of these streamers. While Connor had addressed this controversy in his broadcast, he subsequently commented on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit to further explain his stance, labeling Mang0's actions as "sexual harassment":

"While searching for my words and attempting to maintain a positive tone for stream, it sounds like me trying to downplay it. It is sexual harassment. It is totally inexcusable."

"Disappointed, and sad": ConnorEatsPants states how he feels about Mang0's actions during the Beerio Kart event

On June 21, 2025, Ludwig hosted the Beerio Kart event, which involves popular content creators competing against each other in Mario Kart world matches while intoxicated.

However, things got out of hand after Mang0 started making gyrating motions near the female streamers, putting a plushie toy or a cardboard cutout in between himself and them, and suggestively pushing himself onto the aforementioned objects.

In his stream, ConnorEatsPants had made a few statements that seemingly did not sit right with the audience and netizens. Hence, to ensure that no misunderstandings emerged based on his statements, Connor made sure to explain the intention behind them in his X post:

"When I said 'Mango doing mango stuff,' that was meant to be referring to his typical drunk antics. It's one thing when it's around his buddies who are used to it, and another when it's around women clearly made uncomfortable by it. Unquestionably by definition it is 'sexual harassment'. The 'it's different when it's on stream' comment I make towards the end is me attempting to articulate how the situation sucks even more than it otherwise would for the women involved; since their experience is now a clip to be shared, reposted, re-experienced, and discussed by people who otherwise wouldn't have even known it occurred."

Furthermore, he expressed how he felt about the situation, being a long-time fan and friend of Mang0, as well as of the other female streamers involved in the controversy:

"It's been a lot to process having been a fan of his for 10+ years, and a friend now for 2-3. Disappointed, and sad. All of it. Being even closer friends to the victims in this situation, seeing them put in this spot by someone I've only ever spoken highly of just crushes me."

ConnorEatsPants also took accountability for his statements during his stream, stating that the post was an attempt by him to have his thoughts "laid out":

"Knowing my proximity to this, and that I'd be expected to comment, I should have been prepared to properly articulate my thoughts on it yesterday/today on stream. I know elaborating here likely won't make anything better, but this is honestly the most close-to-home "drama" (bad way to describe this) I've encountered and makes me feel a little better to make sure my actual thoughts and feelings are laid out for anyone who cares. Thank you yeet for putting this on my timeline right before I head to bed."

Ludwig Ahgren also expressed his opinion about the situation in his recent Twitch broadcast, stating that Mang0 would not be invited to future events in light of his recent behavior.

