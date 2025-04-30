"Just as clueless as everyone else": VTuber Shu Yamino announces removing content featuring Ike Eveland following latter's graduation

VTuber Shu Yamino has announced that he will be removing content related to Ike Eveland following the latter's graduation. For those unaware, Ike Eveland left the VTuber community shocked on April 30, 2025, when he announced his departure from Nijisanji.

In a detailed public statement released on X, the content creator expressed his desire to prioritize his mental health while explaining why he made the "difficult decision" to leave the online space "for good."

Nijisanji also released a statement about Ike's graduation, stating that his social media accounts will be accessible until April 30, 2025, Japan Standard Time. The Tokyo-based company added:

"As of today, 30th April, 2025 (JST), Ike Eveland will cease all his Liver activities. For further details regarding his graduation, please refer to the paragraph below. - Graduation date: 30th April, 2025 (JST). - Social media accounts public until: 30th April, 2025 (JST). - Fan letters accepted until: 30th May, 2025 (JST)."

Shu Yamino, a fellow Nijisanji-affiliated VTuber, commented on the situation via a YouTube Community post. Claiming that he had not been informed of Ike's graduation or his intention to leave the agency, Shu Yamino stated that he was "just as clueless as everyone else."

He also announced the deletion of Ike Eveland-related content from his official YouTube channel:

"For full transparency, I was personally not notified of his graduation, or his intentions of leaving the company. I am personally just as clueless as everyone else, so I wish everyone to respect his privacy, and to not speculate. I won't be able to answer any questions about Ike, or his current or future whereabouts. To respect his statement of stepping away from the online space, I will be removing some content involving Ike from my channel. I will also like to ask everyone to refrain from mentioning Ike in our comments, hashtags and streams apart from this post."

VTuber Shu Yamino's update on Ike Eveland's graduation (Image via youtube.com)

Shu Yamino urges the VTuber community to "respect everyone's decisions moving forward" in response to Ike Eveland's graduation

Shu Yamino's YouTube Community post continued, with him acknowledging that Ike Eveland's graduation is a "sad moment" for everyone. Urging the VTuber community to "respect everyone's decisions moving forward," Yamino wrote:

"I understand this is a sad moment for all, but I'd love to request everyone to find a healthy outlet outside of our socials regarding this topic. Though I am unable to interact with him on streams anymore, I wish the best for him. And I hope you all do as well. I will still be streaming as I was planning to, and I hope you all respect everyone's decisions moving forward."

A few moments later, Shu Yamino shared a comment under his YouTube Community post, announcing that while he had removed some Ike Eveland-related content from his channel, the rest "are to stay until further notice."

