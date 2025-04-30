"Something doesn't seem right": Fans shocked by VTuber Ike Eveland's graduation

Popular VTuber Ike Eveland surprised the online community by announcing his abrupt graduation from Nijisanji. On April 30, 2025, the content creator released a statement on X, saying he had made the "difficult decision" to step away from the online space "for good."

Claiming that it had become "clear" to him that the responsibilities of his current role "exceeded what he can handle," and that mental health was a priority, Ike Eveland wrote:

"It has become clear to me that the responsibilities of this role exceed what I can handle. This experience has been a crucial reminder that mental health must be prioritized and should never be used as a justification for avoiding accountability. After a great deal of reflection, I've made the difficult decision to step away from the online space for good."

Nijisanji has also addressed the VTuber's exit, announcing that his social media accounts would remain public until April 30, 2025, Japan Standard Time.

Thousands of netizens on social media platforms such as X and Reddit have commented on Ike Eveland's graduation. X user @Ayanarinashi believed "something doesn't seem right" because the content creator was graduating on the same day as the announcement.

"How is he graduating on the same day the post was made? Is he not getting a graduation stream? Something doesn't seem right here," @Ayanarinashi wrote.

One community member responded, speculating that Ike Eveland did not want to host a "big graduation stream" due to his mental health.

"Ike said himself he wanted to step away from the online space, his mental hasn’t been the best. Chances are he didn’t want to be a big graduation stream because those are exhausting too. As sad as it is, I did see this coming," @BlooburryVT commented.

X user @Baili7203 wanted Nijisanji to explain why Ike Eveland was graduating.

"The content is too simple, can you tell us why he graduated? He disappeared for a whole month without any news, and he didn't even have a chance to say goodbye to us. He just left us suddenly like this. No one can accept it," @Baili7203 remarked.

Several other fans had something to say about the situation.

"Let him have a last message for his fans at least. At least one good bye," X user @Cherrydude_vidy posted.

"Ike noooo :( Im gonna miss you mannn I really hope Ike's videos/lives will still be up cause holy hell i need them sometimes. Wherever you go Ike...the Quildrens will always be here for you!!" X user @hanikai_zane posted.

"I'm glad that you're taking care and prioritizing yourself" - VTuber Rosemi Lovelock reacts to Ike Eveland's graduation

Fellow Nijisanji-affiliated VTuber, Rosemi Lovelock, has responded to Ike Eveland's graduation. While expressing her surprise at the situation, Rosemi Lovelock lauded Eveland for prioritizing himself and his health.

Commenting on their recent collaboration, Lovelock wrote:

"what....... ike 😭 more than anything im glad that you're taking care and prioritizing yourself!! feeling comfortable and being as healthy as you can be is the most important thing in this world so im praying for all the health, success and good times for you ahead ⭐️ im also really glad i got to sing rimokon with you for that one last time!!! it was so nice to see you sing and dance like that on that stage that you deserved so much and i hope that memory can go on forever! please take care out there!!!!💙✒️"

Ike Eveland isn't the only VTuber who has announced graduation. On April 28, 2025, Marata Kan made headlines when she announced her departure from American VTuber agency VShojo.

