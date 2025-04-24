Jynxzi freaks out after accidentally leaking his monthly Twitch income on stream

During his latest stream, dated April 24, 2025, Nicholas Stewart "Jynxzi" unintentionally gave his fans a behind-the-scenes of his career by accidentally revealing his monthly Twitch income. The streamer freaked out for a while before resuming the stream.
Nicholas was interacting with his audience and got up from his chair, laughing. He tripped a little before he accidentally clicked something, which revealed his Twitch income. The streamer exclaimed:
"Oh my god-"
The Twitch analytics showed that the streamer earned a whopping $452,448 in the past month, and the clip instantly went viral. He went silent for a few seconds after he hurriedly closed the window. This created a tense yet hilarious situation. He then said:
"What just happened?"
Jynxzi's streaming career on Twitch
Nicholas Stewart is one of the fastest-growing Twitch streamers. He is known for his interactive and high-energy personality. He initially started his career with a focus on competitive shooters like Rainbow Six Siege. Stewart's audience found his commentary engaging, and his sense of humour resonated with them.
He later switched his streams from gameplay to interactive content, challenges, and community building. In 2023, he won the Streamer Awards under the "Best Breakthrough Streamer" and "Gamer of the Year" categories. He continued his streak in 2024 by winning in the "Best FPS Streamer" category.
Currently, his channel has over 7.2 million followers and consistently ranks among the platform's top streamers. He maintains an average of 25,054 viewers per stream, with a peak viewership reaching 229,525. Stewart has streamed for a total of 10,277 hours and has accumulated over 152 million hours watched.
Jynxzi's unique take on streaming and hilarious commentary has helped him grow rapidly on the platform. He is one of the streamers who is redefining the meaning of streaming and online entertainment.