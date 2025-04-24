Jynxzi freaks out after accidentally leaking his monthly Twitch income on stream

During his latest stream, dated April 24, 2025, Nicholas Stewart "Jynxzi" unintentionally gave his fans a behind-the-scenes of his career by accidentally revealing his monthly Twitch income. The streamer freaked out for a while before resuming the stream.

Ad

Nicholas was interacting with his audience and got up from his chair, laughing. He tripped a little before he accidentally clicked something, which revealed his Twitch income. The streamer exclaimed:

"Oh my god-"

The Twitch analytics showed that the streamer earned a whopping $452,448 in the past month, and the clip instantly went viral. He went silent for a few seconds after he hurriedly closed the window. This created a tense yet hilarious situation. He then said:

Ad

Trending

"What just happened?"

Ad

Jynxzi's streaming career on Twitch

Stewart's Twitch statistics (Image via Jynxzi/TwitchTracker)

Nicholas Stewart is one of the fastest-growing Twitch streamers. He is known for his interactive and high-energy personality. He initially started his career with a focus on competitive shooters like Rainbow Six Siege. Stewart's audience found his commentary engaging, and his sense of humour resonated with them.

Ad

He later switched his streams from gameplay to interactive content, challenges, and community building. In 2023, he won the Streamer Awards under the "Best Breakthrough Streamer" and "Gamer of the Year" categories. He continued his streak in 2024 by winning in the "Best FPS Streamer" category.

Currently, his channel has over 7.2 million followers and consistently ranks among the platform's top streamers. He maintains an average of 25,054 viewers per stream, with a peak viewership reaching 229,525. Stewart has streamed for a total of 10,277 hours and has accumulated over 152 million hours watched.

Ad

Jynxzi's unique take on streaming and hilarious commentary has helped him grow rapidly on the platform. He is one of the streamers who is redefining the meaning of streaming and online entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandita Kala Nandita Kala is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. After graduating from university with a master's degree in Mass Communication, she opted for a career in journalism. Since then, she has written for various organizations.



Nandita loved the Super Mario series as a kid, finding great joy in jumping on Goombas and collecting coins. While she prefers single-player experiences these days, she also enjoys playing multiplayer games like the FIFA titles and No Way Out with her friends.



When it comes to streamers, she devotedly follows a lot of them, but Ninja and Pokimane are her favorites.



Nandita's hobbies include photography and making nail art. Know More