Kai Cenat's Twitch account restored more than a day after it was hacked

Kai Cenat's Twitch account was restored on April 4, 2025, more than a day after it was "banned" by the platform after a hacker took control of the channel and changed its profile photo. The hacker's name appears to be "Sava", as that was the name on the banner and the profile photo after the hack. The channel name was changed to "Savawuzhere".
The X bot @StreamerBans was the first to report that Kai Cenat's account had been restored, noting that it was unbanned after over a day.
What happened to Kai Cenat's Twitch account? Top streamer got hacked on YouTube as well
On April 3, 2025, at around 2 am EST, popular streamer Kai Cenat's Twitch account got hacked. As mentioned earlier, the banner and display image of the channel were changed, and almost all of the previous content was wiped. At the time, the channel had over 16.8 million followers, making it one of the biggest accounts on the Amazon-owned platform.
The hacker also went live for a moment after taking control of Cenat's account, and seemingly showcased his Discord server, "NAMESNIPES". This caused an uproar among the streamer's fans, who took to social media to express their concerns — especially since half a day had passed and Kai had not gotten his channel back.
Besides Twitch, Cenat also lost control of his main YouTube channel around the same time. With over seven million subscribers, the account has yet to be restored as of writing this piece, as the banner of the channel still says, "Sava Cenat".
Cenat has not publicly addressed the restoration of his streaming channel yet. However, he did briefly mention the hack on a broadcast with a friend on April 3, 2025, but was dismissive of the situation at the time.
Now that his channel has been restored, its follower count will take some time to reset itself. As of right now, it is around 10 million — a far cry from the 16.8 million milestone before the hack.
In related news, Kai Cenat's financial information was also allegedly leaked by hackers on April 3, with his gross income for 2025 supposedly displayed in a screenshot that was widely circulated on social media.