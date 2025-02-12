Kai Cenat says his idol Tobey Maguire praised his Mafiathon 2 Twitch marathon and urged him to get into acting

Twitch star Kai Cenat has always had a thing for Spiderman. During his infamous Mafiathon 2 subathon series, the streamer had a Spidey-themed bedroom and even argued with rapper Lil Uzi Vert on who the better superhero is, Spiderman or Batman. Because of this, on multiple occasions, Cenat has spoken about his appreciation for actor Tobey Maguire or, as he calls it, the "original Spiderman."

Coincidentally, while at the flag football NFL game on February 8, 2025, the streamer was told that Maguire would appear at Super Bowl LIX the following day, and sure enough, the two interacted. In his latest broadcast, Kai set the scene for his viewers, talking about the encounter:

"[I said] 'You're the only person I wanted to meet', and he said, 'Thank you bro.' I said, 'Bro, I always wanted to be on your stream and stuff'."

Trending

Expand Tweet

After this, Kai Cenat explained that Tobey had taken notice of his Mafiathon 2 trailer featuring Kim Kardashian. While talking about this, he commended Cenat on his acting prowess and suggested he should dip his toes in the industry:

"First thing he said was, 'You did something... it was like a film, and you did amazing in it, like you're good... something with a 'thon...', I said, 'My Mafiathon trailer! With Kim, he said 'Yes! You actually did amazing, you need to act'."

Kai Cenat speaks on meeting his idol, Tobey Maguire, at the Super Bowl

[Timestamp 13:40]

Kai Cenat recapped the events leading up to his meeting with Tobey Maguire, someone who he considers to be a childhood hero. The story starts with the streamer exploring the viewer suites in the stadium stands, later moving onto the field to meet Maguire.

Unfortunately, the actor wasn't on the grass, and Kai was asked to circle back to his suite under Kevin Hart's name, a celebrity the streamer has collaborated with on multiple instances.

Later on, the streamer was invited to meet Tobey at his suite. Naturally, Kai obliged. In his recent livestream, he spoke about how surreal the experience was:

"It's literally Peter Parker, peak Spiderman, vintage Spiderman, the ni**a who fought Green Goblin... the ni**a that was told, 'With great power, comes great responsibility', is looking at me in my face."

Cenat also referenced Maguire's public outbursts, often initiated by annoyances from the paparazzi trailing him. Regardless, the streamer assured his watchers that the actor is not like what the media portrays him to be:

"The most humble, genuine, cool person."

In other news, following his elimination from the 2025 Royal Rumble by John Cena, Logan Paul engaged in a heated exchange with streamer Kai Cenat, who was seated ringside.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback