"Kai having New York flash backs" - Fans react as Kai Cenat gets swarmed by fans while leaving Grammys 2025

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is among the most recognizable names in the online and hip-hop community. The streamer was invited to the recently concluded 67th Annual Grammy Awards, during which he got to IRL stream his perspective of the event. Being a popular name meant that it wasn't just the music stars who got swarmed by fans, the streamer too found himself surrounded by his followers.

For context, while leaving the Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, California), Cenat was chased by a pack of fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of the star. The clip naturally went viral and was quickly shared across social media platforms. Verified X page Ryan (@scubaryan_) shared the video. Watch it here:

Expand Tweet

Trending

The post also generated numerous responses. One fan comically wrote that the scenes might have reminded Kai Cenat of the debacle he experienced during his August 2023 New York meet-and-greet. The user wrote:

"Kai having New York flash backs," said @suayrez

One fan even remarked that the Twitch streamer was one of the biggest stars in the building yesterday:

"Ya called me crazy but he in the top 5 of biggest people that attended the grammies. Kais motion is crazy," said @nando17celtics

Another fan echoed a similar sentiment:

"Being THIS level of famous seems kinda miserable tbh," said @TyTyWifi_

Here are some other reactions:

"They love him bruh," said @isaspxrky

"Streamers are now more popular than celebrities," said @jaicilgin

Wasn't the only viral livestream of Kai Cenat this week

Kai Cenat had a highly viral week following his recent IRL stream at the Grammys. The streamer was invited to broadcast live among some of the biggest names in the music industry. During his time there, he even interacted with major figures, including Kanye West.

Despite the invitation to the Grammys, it wasn’t the only major event Kai Cenat was a part of. The streamer was also invited to the recent Royal Rumble event, where he IRL streamed from outside the ring. Watch one of the viral moments here:

Expand Tweet

Darren "IShowSpeed" was another streamer present at the WWE event. The YouTuber left his South American IRL tour to make an appearance. At one point, he even joined the Royal Rumble match, helping eliminate one of the wrestling stars before getting tossed out himself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback