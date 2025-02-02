[WATCH] Kai Cenat's stream crashes as he walks into the crowd at WWE Royal Rumble

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Feb 02, 2025 01:52 GMT
Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events of WWE [Image credits: Kai Cenat
Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events of WWE [Image credits: Kai Cenat's Instagram and wwe.com]

Social media megastar, Kai Cenat, had a major botch during the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. This year's Rumble has already showcased some legendary returns.

Ahead of this year's Rumble, Triple H promised that the company had planned several surprises for fans. The Game kept his word in the Women's Royal Rumble match as the audience got to see some legendary returns, including Nikki Bella, Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. Fans also expect some big surprises for the men's Rumble match as well, which would likely be the main event of the show.

Apart from some legendary wrestling stars, WWE also had social media megastar, Kai Cenat, on the show. Cenat was as usual streaming his appearance at the Rumble. However, the star was part of a major botch, as his stream crashed as soon as he walked out into the arena.

also-read-trending Trending

Check out a clip of his crashed stream below:

One of the major names rumored to return during the men's encounter is Randy Orton. It remains to be been whether that comes to fruition.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी