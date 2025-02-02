[WATCH] Kai Cenat's stream crashes as he walks into the crowd at WWE Royal Rumble

Social media megastar, Kai Cenat, had a major botch during the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. This year's Rumble has already showcased some legendary returns.

Ahead of this year's Rumble, Triple H promised that the company had planned several surprises for fans. The Game kept his word in the Women's Royal Rumble match as the audience got to see some legendary returns, including Nikki Bella, Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. Fans also expect some big surprises for the men's Rumble match as well, which would likely be the main event of the show.

Apart from some legendary wrestling stars, WWE also had social media megastar, Kai Cenat, on the show. Cenat was as usual streaming his appearance at the Rumble. However, the star was part of a major botch, as his stream crashed as soon as he walked out into the arena.

One of the major names rumored to return during the men's encounter is Randy Orton. It remains to be been whether that comes to fruition.

