Kick co-founder issues two-word response to claims that platform is facing up to $49M fine over Jean Pormanove's death on livestream

Kick co-founder Bijan Tehrani has responded to claims that the platform is facing up to $49,000,000 in fines over French streamer Jean Pormanove's death. For those unaware, Jean Pormanove, whose real name was Raphaël Graven, was found dead at his home in Contes on August 18, 2025.According to reports, the content creator was a part of a marathon livestream on Kick, during which he endured &quot;10 days and nights of torture.&quot; During the broadcast, fellow streamers Owen &quot;Naruto&quot; and Safine Hamadi allegedly subjected the deceased 46-year-old to intense situations such as sleep deprivation, physical attacks, and strangulation.On August 25, 2025, reports surfaced on social media indicating that Australian regulators warned Kick that it could face a $49 million penalty.A spokesperson for the Australian eSafety Commissioner issued a statement to The Guardian, saying:&quot;Platforms like Kick need to be doing more to enforce their own terms of use and minimise harmful content and conduct in streams to protect all users of the service. This includes requirements to enforce their terms of use prohibiting such material, and to deal with user reports appropriately and promptly, eSafety will use the full range of our enforcement powers as appropriate where there is non-compliance, which can include seeking penalties of up to A$49.5m.&quot;Bijan Tehrani commented on the possibility of Kick receiving a heavy penalty for Jean Pormanove's death, writing on X:&quot;Not true&quot;Bijan Tehrani @BijanTehraniLINK@Awk20000 @TheGwilliam @Dexerto Not trueAdin Ross recently claimed Kick is being &quot;heavily investigated&quot; following Jean Pormanove's death on a livestreamOn August 20, 2025, Adin Ross spoke out about Jean Pormanove's death, claiming that Kick was being &quot;heavily investigated&quot; by the authorities. He went on to say that the police and governments had also gotten involved in light of the situation:&quot;Kick is being heavily investigated. Whoever was streaming that was is being heavily investigated. I know that the police are getting involved. The governments are getting involved. And justice for Jean is what's needed. And it won't even bring his life back. You know, no matter what I say, no matter what is done, no amount of money brings back a life that was a streamer who happened to stream on my platform. Right? On Kick. And it's absolutely f**king horrible, and it's very disturbing.&quot;In other news, French authorities have confirmed that Jean Pormanove's death was not the result of foul play and that the probable cause was &quot;medical and/or toxicological.&quot;