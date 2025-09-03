Kick streamer Cheesur instantly gets permanently banned from Kai Cenat's chat for mentioning Adin Ross

Recently, Twitch star Kai Cenat embarked on a thirty-day streaming marathon, which is the third edition of his viral subathon series, Mafiathon. Kick streamer Nermin &quot;Cheesur&quot; is often recognized for appearing alongside one of the platform's most significant creators, Adin Ross, in various broadcasts. On September 2, 2025, Cheesur sent a message in Cenat's chatbox, only to receive an instant ban.64 hours into Mafiathon 3, during a fashion show segment featuring stylists Winne Harlow, Law Roach, and Bloody Osiris, Cheesur decided to test a theory:&quot;I'm not doing this in a weird way. There's been rumors that you can't type 'Adin' in the chat.&quot;Right after he typed &quot;Adin&quot; and sent the text in the chat, the stream moderators put him on a chatbox timeout. A second later, the Kick streamer was permanently banned from sending a message in Kai Cenat's broadcast.Cheesur reacted, surprised:&quot;Oh my God, dude, guys, what the f**k? Don't! Don't! Okay, I'll never type in his name again. Just unban me, please. F**king don't do this! I won't ever type Adin's name again.&quot;He begged to be reinstated and suggested that Adin had been &quot;blackballed&quot; in Kai Cenat's community:&quot;I just sold so bad, bro. Holy f**k, Adin is blackballed like a motherf**ker.&quot;Twitch users reportedly receiving chatbox timeouts for typing &quot;Adin&quot; in Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 streamIn recent times, Adin Ross and Kai Cenat have developed a tension between themselves. In July 2025, Ross called out Cenat for ignoring him online and claimed that he wouldn't entertain &quot;fake&quot; friendships:&quot;I'm not going to fake being buddy-buddy with people that don't want to be f**king cool with me, and it's just that simple.&quot;Now, watchers of Mafiathon 3 are seemingly discouraged from typing Adin Ross's name in the stream chatbox. On doing so, a timeout message appears, stating:&quot;You are currently timed out from Chat... Reason Provided: Phrase (#480) - automated by Fossabot.&quot;Some of the key issues between the two streamers centered on Adin’s manager allegedly using a racial slur against Kai in July 2025, as well as ongoing accusations of racism within Adin’s community.