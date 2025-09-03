  • home icon
Kick streamer Cheesur instantly gets permanently banned from Kai Cenat's chat for mentioning Adin Ross

By Vishnu Menon
Published Sep 03, 2025 17:08 GMT
Cheesur cannot type in Kai Cenat
Cheesur cannot type in Kai Cenat's chatbox anymore (Images via Getty, @icheesur/Instagram)

Recently, Twitch star Kai Cenat embarked on a thirty-day streaming marathon, which is the third edition of his viral subathon series, Mafiathon. Kick streamer Nermin "Cheesur" is often recognized for appearing alongside one of the platform's most significant creators, Adin Ross, in various broadcasts. On September 2, 2025, Cheesur sent a message in Cenat's chatbox, only to receive an instant ban.

64 hours into Mafiathon 3, during a fashion show segment featuring stylists Winne Harlow, Law Roach, and Bloody Osiris, Cheesur decided to test a theory:

"I'm not doing this in a weird way. There's been rumors that you can't type 'Adin' in the chat."

Right after he typed "Adin" and sent the text in the chat, the stream moderators put him on a chatbox timeout. A second later, the Kick streamer was permanently banned from sending a message in Kai Cenat's broadcast.

Cheesur reacted, surprised:

"Oh my God, dude, guys, what the f**k? Don't! Don't! Okay, I'll never type in his name again. Just unban me, please. F**king don't do this! I won't ever type Adin's name again."
He begged to be reinstated and suggested that Adin had been "blackballed" in Kai Cenat's community:

"I just sold so bad, bro. Holy f**k, Adin is blackballed like a motherf**ker."

Twitch users reportedly receiving chatbox timeouts for typing "Adin" in Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 stream

In recent times, Adin Ross and Kai Cenat have developed a tension between themselves. In July 2025, Ross called out Cenat for ignoring him online and claimed that he wouldn't entertain "fake" friendships:

"I'm not going to fake being buddy-buddy with people that don't want to be f**king cool with me, and it's just that simple."

Now, watchers of Mafiathon 3 are seemingly discouraged from typing Adin Ross's name in the stream chatbox. On doing so, a timeout message appears, stating:

"You are currently timed out from Chat... Reason Provided: Phrase (#480) - automated by Fossabot."
Some of the key issues between the two streamers centered on Adin’s manager allegedly using a racial slur against Kai in July 2025, as well as ongoing accusations of racism within Adin’s community.

