Kick streamer MrBasedNYC kisses woman on the lips without consent, gets channel removed again

Controversial Kick creator Jason "MrBasedNYC" has once again been involved in controversy after his non-consensual behavior with a woman. During the stream, the contentious creator asked a woman for a kiss on the cheek and then turned to face the woman at the last minute, with the woman effectively kissing him on the lips.

Notably, this is his first stream back after having his channel removed from Kick earlier after he sexually harassed another woman and assaulted her boyfriend. To those unaware, Jason has served prison sentences in the past after being convicted for charges of money laundering, drug charges, and prostitution.

In the aftermath of his act, the woman was visibly very uncomfortable. The creator tried to reason with them by stating that he did not mean to do so and moved because the woman made a sound. He stated:

"No, I didn't do it on purpose. I was just- I thought you said so. You went 'Ah!'."

The creator's channel is now inaccessible on Kick and has presumably been removed by the platform due to him breaking guidelines once again. Any attempt to view his account on Kick now leads to a 404 error.

Trigger Warning: Non-consensual behavior.

"You just force-kissed me!": Woman left uncomfortable after MrBasedNYC kissed her on the lips without permission

MrBasedNYC is in hot water yet again after kissing a woman on the lips without permission by turning his head at the last minute when she was about to kiss him on the cheek. The two seemed to be having a conversation during the IRL Kick stream before the ordeal took place. After the kiss, the woman seemed visibly taken aback, and the streamer was left searching for justifications to make up for his behavior.

After stating that he accidentally kissed her, MrBasedNYC then asked her if other individuals have tried to pull the same "trick" and have failed at it. While wiping her mouth, the woman responded by stating:

"Never! It has never happened in my entire- Never, ever in my life! No, because I'd f**king knock them out!"

Afterward, MrBasedNYC made a remark that made the woman even more uneasy. He stated:

"And we had a nice, soft kiss (unintelligible), right?"

He then told the woman that he "takes it back", and the woman responded with:

"What?! No! Oh my God! This dude just kissed me on my lips... What do you mean? You can't take that back, you just force-kissed me."

After this, MrBasedNYC claimed that he would receive ten Twitch subs if a woman were to kiss him on the lips. Then, he proceeded to explain the value of one Twitch sub and asked her out for drinks. The woman stated:

"Give me the money! What?! You can't just force people to kiss you for money! It's not a joke, it's weird."

Before leaving the scene, he called her a "weird redhead" and asked her to "chill out" and then walked away after repeated requests from the woman. Right before the broadcast ended, a woman could be seen walking up to him and confronting him.

This is one of the many controversies that have taken place in the world of IRL streaming recently. Twitch streamer SeegsTV was the subject of harassment and physical assault during an IRL stream from Poland.

