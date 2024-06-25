Kick removes IRL streamer MrBasedNYC's channel after he forced himself onto a woman on camera multiple times

Kick streamer and controversial online personality Jason Itzler's channel MrBasedNYC was taken down by the website on June 24, 2024, after he was caught on camera sexually harassing a woman. Jason is a convicted criminal and has been to prison on charges of money laundering, drugs, and prostitution.

Mr Based, as he is also called, was doing an IRL broadcast with several fellow streamers when he tried to kiss a woman repeatedly on the mouth even though she had attempted to avoid him before.

Note: Disturbing imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

The woman, who is the girlfriend of Carl "Carldo", another streamer present at the shop during the incident on stream, had to physically block her lips at one point because MrBasedNYC would not stop trying to kiss her.

Moments after the incident, Kick took down Mr Based's account from their platform with the familiar 404 no page found error prompt displaying in its place. Also, his access to the Creator Incentive Program was rescinded, which led to him and another content creator getting into a fight.

Kick streamers Slightly Homeless and MrBasedNYC got into a fight with Carldo after the harassment incident

Shortly after MrBasedNYC tried to forcefully kiss Carldo's girlfriend on stream and had his channel taken down, he and another controversial streamer Slightly Homeless proceeded to attack Carl and blamed him for having his membership to the KCIP (Kick Creator Incentive Program) revoked.

For those unaware, the KCIP was introduced earlier this year by co-founder Ed Craven as a stable source of income for streamers. If they meet certain criteria and are accepted into the program, each content creator is compensated a fixed amount per broadcast, removing the need to rely on variable income from donations and subscriptions.

Naturally, those looking to stream full-time on the platform will be looking to get into the program, and after MrBasedNYC's contract was revoked following the incident, he blamed Carldo for allegedly sending an email to Kick and proceeded to attack him on stream.

Mr Based can also be heard talking to Carldo's girlfriend, asking her to clarify with Kick that he did nothing to her:

"Did I do anything to you? So tell KCIP that I didn't do anything to you! Everyone's saying you took my KCIP. Then tell them, tell them right now."

While the woman seemed to be stating that she did not do anything to get him banned, MrBasedNYC did attack Carl on camera which led to the streamer getting blood on his forehead.

Violence of any kind is also not tolerated on the platform and as many viewers pointed out, the assault on a fellow streamer can only serve to worsen the situation. As of this moment, both MrBasedNYC and Slightly Homeless, who allegedly participated in the attack, have had their accounts taken down.