Lacy responds to speculations about him dating Jack Doherty's ex-girlfriend

Twitch streamer Nick "Lacy" has responded to speculations that he is dating Jack Doherty's ex-girlfriend, McKinley Richardson. During a livestream on May 6, 2025, Lacy reacted to submissions on his official X Community, where he discovered a compilation of clips from his recent IRL broadcast with McKinley Richardson in Miami, Florida.

While confronting his audience and asking if they were in a certain "phase," the content creator responded to those who believed he was dating Richardson. He claimed that they were friends and had gone on a few dates, but she is not his girlfriend.

"Are we back in this phase of things? Are we really back in this phase, chat? 'History loves to repeat itself.' 'We're so back.' How do I tell you guys? I hate to be the bearer of bad news, I hate to break the news, guys... I'm really sorry for this and I hate to break the bad news, but me and McKinley are not dating. Okay? We are friends and we went on a few dates. And we're going to see where things go. We're not dating, guys. She's not my girlfriend, okay? Yet."

Timestamp - 00:29:30

Lacy recently slammed Jack Doherty after the controversial streamer called him "broke"

On May 5, 2025, a 16-second video from Lacy's IRL broadcast surfaced on social media platforms such as X and TikTok, in which the content creator reacted to Jack Doherty calling him "broke."

Nick responded to the permanently banned Kick streamer's remarks by saying that he would "rather have less money" and be a "decent human being." He elaborated:

"'Jack Doherty calls Lacy broke, says he will never be able to afford what he can.' Do you think I give a f**k?! That's the issue with him - he thinks everything in the world is about money, when it's not! i rather have less money and be a decent human being and be him and have more money. You care I care what that little f**king [unintelligible] says about me?"

In other news, FaZe Clan CEO Richard "FaZe Banks" announced on May 6, 2025, that Lacy had been "kicked" out of the organization. The latter briefly discussed the situation on the same day, claiming that he was no longer a part of the streamer collective. He also mentioned that "some serious s**t" occurred behind the scenes.

