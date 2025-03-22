Lacy says he got “sexually assaulted” in an adult club

Popular Twitch streamer Nick "Lacy" was part of a collaborative stream featuring fellow FaZe Clan members and fellow Twitch streamer Felix "xQc." During their conversation, Lacy claimed to have a foul experience in an adult club. The streamer stated that he was "sexually assaulted" during his time there:

"I got sexually assaulted."

The FaZe member recounted that he was in a "strip club" when for his 18th birthday. However, the adult worker there allegedly ended up making certain unexpected moves. Lacy said:

"I went to a strip club and it was my 18th birthday. My friends got me a private room for our date and I go in there and there's a bed. I lay down on the bed and for the first ten minutes, she's just dancing on me and then she just sits on my face, b*tt naked."

"I was so turned off, we talked about her tattoos" - Lacy recounts a story about his time in an adult club

Twitch streamer Lacy shared what he felt was a rather disappointing experience from his first visit to an adult club when he turned 18. He revealed that the actions of the adult performer ended up shocking him.

Lacy added that he felt "turned off" and only engaged in discussions related to her tattoos:

"My first instinct was to stick my tongue out. It was four years ago. I didn't know what to do, I was in shock, and after that, I was so turned off, we talked about her tattoos for 30 minutes."

He added:

"I didn't know what to do, it was my first time having a girl's v*gina in my face. I didn't know what to do. I pushed her off after and asked what's her tattoo."

(Timestamp: 06:33:18)

Lacy explained that there was no further sexual intimacy after that point:

"I didn't want her to dance anymore. Yes, bro, I felt violated."

Fellow streamer xQc reacted by stating that he doesn't want to take the story any further due to it being his private life:

"Now it's getting personal so we gotta respect that."

Lacy is one of the fastest-rising streamers on the FaZe roster. On Twitch, he has over 1.2 million followers. He is known for his comedic personality and IRL streams.

