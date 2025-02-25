"Little bit like a W": xQc comments on Donald Trump signing order banning trans athletes from competing in women's sports

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has shared his thoughts on Donald Trump's executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. During a livestream on February 25, 2025, xQc reacted to Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan's recent YouTube video, Anti-Elon Rally.

At one point in the video, Trump's executive order that bars transgender athletes from competing in women's sports was brought up. While referring to the issue as a "complicated topic," xQc commented on the decision by the 47th President of the United States by saying:

"Complicated topic. I'm going to give you my take. You guys know my take about this. I'm not going to reiterate it because after a while, you reiterate your take over and over again, and I will point, you get mad, you get canceled. Okay? I don't... I don't know all the data about this. To me, it seems a little bit like a W."

"I will be concerned if I had a daughter" - xQc says there's a "genuine concern" when transgender athletes compete in women's sports

After describing Donald Trump's executive order prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in women's sports as "a little bit like a W," xQc stated that there is "genuine concern" about the matter.

While claiming that the "slippery slope argument" is not valid when discussing this situation, the French-Canadian personality remarked:

"I've got to be honest with you - the slippery slope argument doesn't really apply here. I feel like there is a genuine, like, possible harm or danger in, let's say, contact sports, wrestling, boxing. I think there is a genuine concern there. I don't know what science says about it. It seems to be a concern."

Timestamp - 00:44:08

Felix then elaborated on why he viewed Trump's decision as "maybe a W":

"I will be concerned if I had a daughter, and I think a lot of parents feel that way. It's why people are saying it's a W. And I think it's maybe a W until I am shown better data, better scientific data, better analysis that you can prove me that it is not a W, then I will hold that stance unless there's a better one. That's it. I'm not solidifying, it's where I'm at right now."

In other news, xQc recently appeared to take credit for Nico "Sneako" seemingly moving away from covering red pill content, claiming that he "brainwashed" the Rumble streamer.

