Livestreaming platform suspected of covering up Johnny Somali's crimes in South Korea after unbanning him following recent controversy

Parti, a livestreaming platform, is under scrutiny after unbanning Ramsey "Johnny Somali" Khalid Ismael. For context, Johnny Somali made headlines on March 22, 2025, when he broadcasted himself dancing and running around in boxers on South Korean streets.

Ad

The situation led to the contentious personality being temporarily arrested. Additionally, his channel on Parti had been suspended.

On the same day, YouTuber Andrew "Legal Mindset" took to X to share a screenshot of an alleged conversation between Parti's management. Two Discord users, "thecreator28" and "SwimmerNick," wrote the following in the alleged text messages:

"thecreator28: Man lol. He's done for huh. SwimmerNick: Don't be sad it's over, he happy it happened. He is done. thecreator 28: Yeah lol. Should we delete the vid. Erase the evidence from the Korean feds lol. SwimmerNick: Good idea lol. We should, we don't want to but we should. thecreator28: I know right lol. SwimmerNick: If I ever get like this on stream please stop me. thecreator28: Ok lol."

Ad

Trending

According to Legal Mindset, if the alleged conversation between Parti's management is legitimate, the livestreaming platform could be suspected of covering up Johnny Somali's crimes in South Korea. He wrote:

"If this exchange is accurate, the Parti platform covering for Ramsey's crimes in an attempt to actively impede law enforcement is insane."

After the 24-year-old streamer's channel got reinstated on Parti, Legal Mindset said:

Ad

"Today Johnny Somali was UNBANNED on Parti, effectively confirming that this little more than either an unsuccessful ploy to hide information or a marketing push, rather than a sincere intent to punish. As seen on platforms like Twitch, 24 hour bans only serve to drive traffic."

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of this writing, Ramsey's official Parti channel was accessible.

A screenshot of the controversial streamer's Parti channel, dated March 24, 2025 (Image via parti.com)

Legal Mindset alleges Parti is "promoting terrorism and operating illegal cryptocurrency" by generating profits from Johnny Somali's livestreams

On March 23, 2025, Legal Mindset posted another update on X, this time in Korean.

Ad

While alleging that Parti was "promoting terrorism and operating illegal cryptocurrency" by supporting and profiting from Johnny Somali's livestream, Andrew urged South Korean citizens to report the livestreaming platform to the Korea Communications Standards Commission.

He added:

"Dear citizens, the website http://PARTI.com is in fact promoting terrorism and operating illegal cryptocurrency by supporting and generating profits from Johnny Somali's criminal activities, which is clearly against the laws of the Republic of Korea. Therefore, all citizens are requested to promptly report this to the Korea Communications Standards Commission via mobile phone internet. Thank you."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of this writing, neither Parti nor Johnny Somali have responded to Legal Mindset's recent claims.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback