Logan Paul explains why KSI declined to be at his wedding with Nina Agdal

Prime Hydration promoter Logan Paul recently revealed the reason why co-promoter and Sidemen member Olajide "KSI" declined to be at the former's wedding. This revelation by the older Paul brother came during a conversation with Kick streamer Adin Ross.

As per him, it is the expected presence of Jake Paul at the wedding which turned off KSI from accepting the invitation to be at the event. Talking to Logan Paul, Adin Ross asked:

"So, I gotta ask this question for your wedding. You invited KSI?"

To this, Paul replied:

"I did... And he told me, he said, just man to man, he was like, hey man, I don't think I'm going to be able to come to your wedding."

Surprised, Adin Ross exclaimed:

"Sh**!... Because of Jake?"

To which Paul said:

"Mm-hmm."

Logan Paul recalls taking a bus ride with Connor McGregor to Donald Trump's inaugration ceremony

KSI and Jake Paul are speculated to be fighting in the upcoming iteration of Misfits boxing, with the fight being originally proposed back in 2018-2019 aftere KSI called out Jake Paul following a fight with YouTuber Joe Weller. After defeating Weller, KSI went on to fight against Logan Paul, while former's younger brother, Deji went up against Jake Paul.

Now, with the fight between KSI and Jake finally about to materialize soon, tensions seem to be at an all time high between the two. In the same vein, Logan Paul also recounted his experience sharing a bus ride alongside Jake Paul and UFC star Connor McGregor, with the three on the way to US President Donald Trump's inaugration ceremony in January, 2025.

Logan Paul explained:

"We were on a bus with Connor McGregor... It was simmering the entire time. We both said that if one person made one comment that was over the line..."

Adin Ross asks:

"...He would've thrown?"

To which Logan replies:

"Either of us would. He's Connor McGregor, but there's two of us."

In other news, Kick streamer Adin Ross recently revealed that he was let go from two brand deals, with one of them supposedly being of significant value to the streamer. This came after his controversial drama with hip-hop musician Doechii, who the streamer had called out during his broadcast.

