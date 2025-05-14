Conor McGregor reacts to Dana White's latest fight announcements for Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, Ilia Topuria, and more

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor recently congratulated Dana White after the latest exciting fight announcements he made on Instagram live.
The outcome of UFC 315 has determined future title fights in the lightweight and welterweight divisions. Jack Della Maddalena is scheduled to make his first title defense against Islam Makhachev, who vacated his 155-pound belt in pursuit of dethroning the Aussie champion. However, the date and venue of the fight have not been announced yet.
Meanwhile, former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 317 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event takes place on June 28 and is set to conclude the International Fight Week 2025.
White also announced the highly anticipated title fight in the middleweight division. Initially rumored to headline UFC 317, Dricus du Plessis looks to defend his title for the third time against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. The fight is scheduled to take place at the United Centre in Chicago, on August 16.
Check out Dana White making the announcements below:
'The Notorious' shared his reaction to said announcements, offering his felicitations to White. On X, he had this to say:
"Wow! Real exciting times again in the UFC! Oh Yes! Bravo, Dana White! Never a doubt!"
Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:
Islam Makhachev's coach admits losing respect for Conor McGregor
During the build-up for UFC 229, Conor McGregor was unrestricted in his trash talk towards Khabib Nurmagomedov. Javier Mendez, who was the head coach of 'The Eagle,' recently shared his perspective on the feud. He also went on to disavow 'The Notorious's' actions and claimed to dislike him.
On the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, Mendez had this to say:
"Conor [McGregor], he was an ace striker. He hasn't been the same after that loss with Khabib. He went down, and obviously, I don't really like him because he use dirty tactics. You want to talk about a fighter? Go ahead, free game. But you talked about religion, you talked about family, you talked about country. I don't respect fighters do that. I love a fighter that sticks to the fighter."
Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (1:00:03):