Conor McGregor reacts to Dana White's latest fight announcements for Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, Ilia Topuria, and more

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor recently congratulated Dana White after the latest exciting fight announcements he made on Instagram live.

Ad

The outcome of UFC 315 has determined future title fights in the lightweight and welterweight divisions. Jack Della Maddalena is scheduled to make his first title defense against Islam Makhachev, who vacated his 155-pound belt in pursuit of dethroning the Aussie champion. However, the date and venue of the fight have not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 317 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event takes place on June 28 and is set to conclude the International Fight Week 2025.

Ad

Trending

White also announced the highly anticipated title fight in the middleweight division. Initially rumored to headline UFC 317, Dricus du Plessis looks to defend his title for the third time against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. The fight is scheduled to take place at the United Centre in Chicago, on August 16.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dana White making the announcements below:

Ad

'The Notorious' shared his reaction to said announcements, offering his felicitations to White. On X, he had this to say:

"Wow! Real exciting times again in the UFC! Oh Yes! Bravo, Dana White! Never a doubt!"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Islam Makhachev's coach admits losing respect for Conor McGregor

During the build-up for UFC 229, Conor McGregor was unrestricted in his trash talk towards Khabib Nurmagomedov. Javier Mendez, who was the head coach of 'The Eagle,' recently shared his perspective on the feud. He also went on to disavow 'The Notorious's' actions and claimed to dislike him.

On the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, Mendez had this to say:

Ad

"Conor [McGregor], he was an ace striker. He hasn't been the same after that loss with Khabib. He went down, and obviously, I don't really like him because he use dirty tactics. You want to talk about a fighter? Go ahead, free game. But you talked about religion, you talked about family, you talked about country. I don't respect fighters do that. I love a fighter that sticks to the fighter."

Ad

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (1:00:03):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.