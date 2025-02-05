Logan Paul says he considered fighting Kai Cenat after getting slagged by the Twitch streamer at WWE Royal Rumble

During the February 4, 2025, episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul said he contemplated a fight with Kai Cenat at WWE Royal Rumble. This consideration arose after the Twitch star started taunting him during the event, which took place on February 1, 2025. The streamer was in the audience near the ring.

Clips of Logan Paul engaging in a verbal altercation with Kai Cenat went viral after being shared on social media platforms like X. In the footage, Cenat can be heard telling Paul that he "sucks" after the WWE professional wrestler was eliminated from the Royal Rumble.

In his latest podcast episode, Paul recounted how Cenat was "chirping" at him and how his voice cut through the crowd noise after he was thrown out of the ring. He explained:

"The voices all sound the same, except Kai Cenat. I hear his f**cking, 'Yo chat, yo chat', whatever. I hear this and I'm like, 'Is this f**king Kai?' And sure enough, I look up and there is Kai Cenat. And I'm like, he is chirping at me, and I just got thrown out of the Rumble."

Paul then said he blamed the loss entirely on Cenat and that he even considered pulling the Twitch streamer over the barricade despite the risk of losing his job:

"Bro, I don't need this energy. So I basically blamed the entire loss on him. So, we just started going at it. And he just fired back at me, and I'm like, 'Dude, do I just risk my job and drag him over the barricade and like distract from the match?' Bro, I don't even know how I got eliminated from the Rumble."

"Speed is a superstar": Logan Paul and Mike Majlak praise IShowSpeed, who appeared at WWE Royal Rumble along with Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat wasn't the only popular streamer present at last weekend's WWE Royal Rumble. YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" was also at the event and made a guest appearance in the ring, where he was speared by Bron Breakker.

During the aforementioned Impaulsive podcast episode, Mike Majlak praised IShowSpeed, calling his appearance the "craziest guest appearance bump" he had ever seen in a WWE event:

"The craziest guest appearance bump I have ever seen in my life. It was mindblowing."

Logan Paul agreed with Majlak and shared that he had no idea IShowSpeed would be participating in the Royal Rumble, referring to him as a superstar:

"I was told that Speed was coming to the Royal Rumble. Then Triple H is like, 'You're in the Rumble.' Speed is a superstar, he is a superstar!"

Paul applauded IShowSpeed's performance, suggesting that his posturing before getting hit made him appear like a professional wrestler:

"It's insane, I watched the clip of him coming out of the gorilla, the little area where you are loaded into your walkout. And him entering, coming out to 65K, looked like he had been there before."

Majlak also noted that the YouTuber had become a global sensation in record time:

"He has flown out of the creator sphere into global superstardom in record time."

Paul then recalled how, before being speared by Bron Breakker, IShowSpeed had performed his iconic Sui celebration in the ring, with the entire audience chanting along:

"Huge bump as well, the crowd goes crazy! Dude, he comes and he does this eye thing, and he hits the sui. The whole arena, 'Sui!' I am like, 'Bro!' He has never done this before and then took the nastiest bump ever from Bron Breakker, caught by Otis, and thrown over the table."

After the match, IShowSpeed was left on crutches and even stated that he wouldn't return to the WWE due to his injuries.

