Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis FaceTimes Kai Cenat, says he wants to "pull up" on his Twitch stream

It's no secret that Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has become a household name within the online community. He frequently brushes shoulders with some big-name celebrities. This was evident during his ongoing gaming marathon stream (June 24) when Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers star, FaceTimed the Twitch streamer.

This, of course, isn't the first time the duo have spoken to each other. Back in February 2024, the NBA star sent 50 gifted subscribers to the streamer. Today, the Basketball pro went one step ahead and even dialed Kai and expressed his desire to join him, in one of his viral broadcasts.

While speaking to the AMP member, Anthony Davis said:

"What's up chat? I need to pull up, bro, and do a stream with you."

Kai responded:

"Bro, you gotta pull up bro. You have to bro. But whenever you wanna pull up and sh*t, let me know. Imma be out there, though. We could do some crazy sh*t."

The LA Lakes star replied:

"Let me know when you wanna find the server too bro imma set you up.”

Not the first basketball pro to FaceTime Kai Cenat during his stream

Kai Cenat is well-known within the NBA and rap community. Many celebrities have interacted with him in the past, including one of the biggest names, LeBron James. It was famous American actor and comedian Kevin Hart (when he joined Kai's stream) who FaceTimed the LA Lakers star.

Kai Cenat was also featured in the latest NBA All-Stars game (February 2024), where he was seen interacting with some of the biggest names in basketball, including the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry.

Aside from basketball players, Kai has also collaborated with some big-name rappers, including South African singer and songwriter Tyla, Trinidadian-born rapper Nicki Minaj, and British-American rapper 21 Savage.

Kai Cenat is currently engaged in a gaming marathon. The streamer began his Elden Ring DLC journey on June 21 and has been streaming continuously ever since. As of now, he has been streaming for over 54 hours and has experienced a whopping 626 deaths in the game.

He has also attracted some big names, achieving over 100K concurrent viewers and over 150K subscribers. This makes him the streamer with the most subscriptions.