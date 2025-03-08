  • home icon
Mark Goldbridge jokes about signing a Twitch streamer to replace Onana at Manchester United after Sidemen Charity Match performance

By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Mar 08, 2025 22:53 GMT
Mike Goldbridge asks if Onan could be replaced by Sketch (Image via Mark Goldbridge/Instagram, Sidemen/YouTube)
Popular football YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has recently made a joke about replacing Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana with Twitch streamer Kylie "Sketch" after the latter's performance in the Sidemen Charity Match on March 8, 2025. The livestreamer is a famous personality in the NFL community, and was instrumental in YouTube AllStars' win over Sidemen FC at the content creator-led football charity match at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Sketch shone in the penalty shootouts after both sides were tied at the final whistle, and managed to save the first penalty taken by Sidemen FC's captain Simon "Miniminter." This directly led to YouTube AllStars winning the match. The Twitch streamer even picked up the Man of the Match award for his performance.

This has led Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge to jokingly suggest that the Premier League team could replace their goalkeeper Onana with Sketch. Mark Goldbridge wrote on X:

"Sketch for Onana?"
Twitch streamer Sketch reacts to winning the Man of the Match at the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match

The 2025 Sidemen Charity Match went to a nailbiting penalty shootout after both teams scored nine goals apiece in the 90 minutes of open play. As the massive scoreline indicates, both goalkeepers xQc (For the Sidemen FC) and Sketch (for YouTube AllStars) let a lot of goals in during the match, plummeting both of their match ratings.

However, one of them, Sketch, stepped up during the penalty shootout and saved the only penalty of the match, pushing his side YouTube AllStars to victory. That save was also what got him the Man of the Match trophy.

After the match, it was Miniminter, the person whose penalty he had saved, who presented the award to Sketch. The Twitch streamer was overjoyed, and reacted jubilantly. He said:

"Dude, no way! Let's go! No way! Are you kidding me, let's go. Thank you bro."

When asked how high this ranked on his achievement list, Sketch replied stating:

"It is the highest. Definitely the highest. This was insane!"

The full list of player ratings for the Sidemen Charity Match is out, with players like IShowSpeed, KSI, and xQc's ratings discussed in detail in our piece.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
