"Most controversial Sykkuno has ever been": Fans react to streamer's opinions on AI-generated fan art

A video of Twitch and YouTube streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" sharing his opinions on AI-generated fan art has surfaced. On April 29, 2025, a 26-second video from his Grand Theft Auto V livestream was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. In it, the Las Vegas, Nevada native's attention was drawn to his Twitch chat, where one of his live viewers wrote:

"W, no AI."

Sykkuno responded by saying that using artificial intelligence to create fan art "doesn't mean much." Claiming that knowing the "right things to type" requires some skill, the 33-year-old content creator said:

"I mean, guys, I'll be honest - AI fan art... it doesn't mean much. You know? I feel like a part of the reason fan art is really nice to get is because someone spent time. You know? To make something for you to make, you know, to make you happy when you see it. And I feel like it doesn't have that same feeling when they typed it on their phones. Not to say there's no skill, to be honest. I think knowing the right things to type in is something. But, you know, it just doesn't, like, have the same meaning, to be honest. Anyway..."

Timestamp - 07:11:07

Fans on the streamer-focused subreddit had a lot to say about Thomas' opinions.

"The most controversial Sykkuno has ever been," Redditor u/MollerGod wrote.

"This might be the coldest take in the world, but here we are. still on LSF." Redditor u/h_993 stated.

"Why is bro whispering like this is a controversial take" Redditor u/orgiasticfuture remarked.

"He might spook himself if he talks at the volume of the average human being." Redditor u/Xilthas commented.

Sykkuno pleads with his community not to share AI-generated fan art

At the 10-hour mark of his GTA 5 RP livestream on April 28, 2025, Sykkuno responded to a Twitch user who asked if they could commission his fan art. Requesting them not to share AI-generated artwork, the streamer said:

"(Twitch user sosopharath writes, 'Hey Sykkuno, are you okay with comission fanart of you???') Yeah, of course, as long as it's not AI. We have, like, a tag for it. We don't get as much these days, but you know, I still appreciate it."

Timestamp - 07:10:32

Sykkuno made headlines on April 16, 2025, when Ludwig commented on how he would react to the news of his favorite VTuber Gawr Gura's graduation from Hololive.

