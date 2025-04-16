"That boy might kill himself tonight": Ludwig says Sykkuno "needs to be on police watch" due to Gawr Gura's Hololive graduation

A video of popular streamer Ludwig commenting on how Thomas "Sykkuno" would react to Gawr Gura's graduation from Hololive has garnered attention on social media. For those unaware, Hololive announced on April 16, 2025, that Gawr Gura will graduate on May 1, 2025, at Japan Standard Time. On the same day, the VTuber addressed the situation via a short YouTube livestream.

Ludwig reacted to Gura's graduation announcement during his Twitch broadcast. At one point, the Mogul Money Live host claimed that someone "really got to check" on Sykunno.

Claiming that Gawr Gura was Thomas' favorite virtual content creator and that he was "deep into" the VTuber community, Ludwig said:

"Someone really got to check on Sykkuno. That boy might kill himself tonight. You guys don't get it. He needs to be on a police watch 24/7 until May f**king second. This is his favorite VTuber, bar none! And, he's deep into that VTuber sauce. 'This is like 9/11 for people without jobs.' No, that's when they gave a f**king beer can to one trans person. That was the 9/11 for people without jobs."

The conversation continued, with Ludwig expressing surprise at the concurrent viewership of Gawr Gura's announcement of leaving Hololive had amassed. While jokingly saying that a quarter million people tuned in to see a "PNG" speak, the Los Angeles-based personality remarked:

"Damn! A quarter million people tuned in live to a PNG talking for eight minutes. That's crazy! That is the power of YouTube livestreaming, I will say. That is absolutely impossible to do on Twitch. You need a 45-minute intro screen that says retiring with a f**king GIF to get a fraction of that. Eight minutes is crazy!"

Timestamp - 01:53:30

When his audience suggested that he refrain from referring to VTubers as "PNGs," Ludwig said:

"Dude, it's just a PNG on the screen. Okay? This is not a f**king model. Don't come at me! I am a VTuber myself. Okay? This s**t is straight-up a PNG. 'It's a JPEG.' Whatever, bro! We don't know!"

In addition to Ludwig, Imane "Pokimane" has commented on Gura's departure from Hololive, describing the VTuber as a "massive inspiration and incredible streamer."

