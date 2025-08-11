MrBeast announces first Kick livestream with Adin Ross and xQc to raise $5 million for TeamWater

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 11, 2025 22:50 GMT
MrBeast has announced that his first Kick broadcast will be held in collaboration with xQc and Adin Ross (Image via @MrBeast/X)
YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has announced that he will be hosting his first Kick broadcast in the coming few days to raise money for TeamWater. The broadcast, which is effectively meant to be a streaming marathon, will be hosted on MrBeast's Kick channel.

The announcement was made by Jimmy in an X post on August 12, 2025. It will be held in collaboration with popular Kick streamers Adin Ross and Felix "xQc." Together, they will aim to raise over $5,000,000 for TeamWater in one swoop, being unable to end the broadcast until they do so.

The broadcast will be held on August 14, 2025, and fans of the streamers can tune in to MrBeast's official Kick account. In an X post, Jimmy wrote:

"ME ADIN AND XQC ARE GOING LIVE ON AUGUST 14th FOR MY FIRST KICK STREAM! WE CANT END THE STREAM UNTIL WE RAIZE [sic] $5,000,000 FOR TEAMWATER HOPEFULLY IT DOESN’T TAKE DAYS FOLLOW ME - http://kick.com/mrbeast"
Adin Ross and xQc have previously pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars to MrBeast's TeamWater

This is not the first time the two Kick streamers have collaborated with MrBeast. During a broadcast on xQc's channel on August 2, 2025, Nicholas "Jynxzxi," MrBeast, and Adin Ross invited the former to join them in a Discord call.

There, after Jimmy pitched his recently announced TeamWater project, Adin Ross and xQc pledged to donate to the cause. As per a list shared by MrBeast, Adin Ross has pledged $100,000, whereas xQc has stated that he will put in $400,000.

In the aforementioned Discord call, political commentator Zack "Asmongold" was also invited as a participant and asked by Jimmy if he could put in $100,000 for TeamWater. Asmongold promptly declined to do so, claiming that he does not acquire ad revenue from his livestreams on his channel, and hence, the amount would be too much for him.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
