MrBeast issues another statement following the MrBeast Experience Las Vegas disaster

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has issued another statement regarding the MrBeast Experience controversy. For context, the 26-year-old organized an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, with admission tickets priced at $1,000. It included a three-night stay, a "mystery bag," and some exclusive merchandise. Furthermore, Jimmy announced that one winner would receive a $10,000 gift voucher that could be used at Resorts World.

However, the event was not well received, with some attendees claiming they had to wait in a room for 24 hours with "nothing" happening. X user @TuckerManee claimed they received a "gift bag" containing "leftover shirts" worth $9.

"yoooooo Mr beast I’m at resorts world doing your experience and it’s been 24 hrs and nothing…. Where’s the experience?? Is there gonna be any activity’s or anything? Waiting in room lol. #mrbeast #resortsWorld #mrbeastexperince just got a gift bag with some merch.. small t-shirt, large hoodie, and xxl shorts… wierd Gave us his left over shirts that cost $9 lol @MrBeast save us please!!!"

In addition, netizens on the r/vegas subreddit detailed their experience at the event, with one Redditor saying that they received a box of Feastables on one day and a merch bag containing "random-sized t-shirts, shorts, and a hat" on the next day:

"We went to it and paid $999 for three nights at resorts world. We got a box of feastables on day one and at 2:30pm on day two we got the merch bag with three random sized tshirts, shorts, and a hat. That was the entire experience." Redditor u/PiedPiperCOO wrote.

On April 17, 2025, FOX5 Las Vegas reported that a Resorts World guest was compensated for their entire stay after "many" people complained about a "lackluster MrBeast Experience."

In response, the Kansas native stated that "everyone will get their money back." He added:

"Yup, everyone will get their money back and we called the people who purchased the experience and are flying them down to my studio to see behind the scenes of our videos and an exclusive studio tour! I love my fans and I’ll make sure they’re happy ❤️"

MrBeast admits fans' experiences at his Las Vegas event weren't something that he had hoped to deliver

On April 16, 2025, MrBeast responded to X user @TuckerManee's social media post mentioned above. While admitting that fans' experiences at his event were not something that he had hoped to deliver, the content creator wrote:

"Hey! This definitely isn't the experience we hoped they'd deliver. My team's already on it—I'd love to personally make it up to you and anyone else by inviting everybody affected to tour my actual studio! Can't wait to meet you all and my team is reaching out to everyone :D"

In other news, Jimmy recently discussed his "Mount Rushmore" of YouTubers, which included himself, Felix "PewDiePie," Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla (Smosh), and Ray William Johnson.

