MrBeast reveals his "Mount Rushmore" of YouTubers, includes himself in the list

A clip of YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" talking about the "Mount Rushmore" of YouTubers has gone viral. This essentially means naming the four most influential creators on the platform. Jimmy is currently the most subscribed creator on the platform (385 million subscribers) and is often regarded as one of the most influential.
Naturally, his view on who the four faces of "Mount Rushmore" of YouTube are has attracted a lot of eyeballs. Jimmy named Smosh (Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla), Felix "PewDiePie," Ray William Johnson, and himself as the four who have impacted the most.
"They were also pretty impactful to me" - MrBeast speaks on the YouTubers that have influenced him the most
YouTube personality MrBeast is easily among the most recognizable faces in the online community. However, he wasn't necessarily the one who shaped the content creator scene from the start.
Recently, he opened up about the creators that have influenced him the most and those who could be named as part of the "Mount Rushmore" of YouTube.
"I'd say you can't have a Mount Rushmore of YouTubers without Smosh. They were pretty impactful to the whole platform. They were also pretty impactful for me. I watched every single one of their videos blowing up."
He also gave his flowers to YouTube veteran PewDiePie:
"It's pretty hard to have a Mount Rushmore (of YouTubers) without Felix. You know, PewDiePie. He has to be up there. I don't even have to explain that one. (He was) the first one to hit 100 million subscribers, led the gaming scene for so long."
The next name he spoke about was Ray William Johnson and his popular Equals Three series.
"I don't know if this is biased because I watched a lot of Ray William Johnson growing up. I feel like Equals Three (commentary series on YouTube) was massive. I believe he was the most subscribed YouTube channel at one point."
He concluded his Mount Rushmore of YouTubers by naming himself:
"Obviously, I'm gonna put MrBeast as the fourth."
Recently, the online community found itself engaged in another debate - this time about theb"Mount Rushmore of streamers." Although it was primarily an internet discussion, names like Ninja, IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, and Adin Ross frequently came up.