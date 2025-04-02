MrBeast jokingly announces burning down 20 million trees and blinding 1,000 kids for YouTube videos on April Fool's Day

Jimmy "MrBeast" joined the April Fool's Day bandwagon with a post on X on April 1, 2025. The YouTuber announced that he had supposedly burned down 20 million trees for a video and could not wait to upload it to YouTube.

Ad

MrBeast wrote:

"Proud to announce I’ve burned down 20,000,000 trees! Can’t wait to upload this video."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The post garnered a lot of attention from people on X, crossing a million impressions within hours. Some fans continued the April Fool's joke, with one X user asking how many kids the YouTuber had blinded:

"How many kids did you blind mr beast?" asked a fan.

MrBeast took the joke in stride, replying that he had blinded a thousand so that he had more to cure:

Ad

"1,000 so then I have more to cure!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Exploring MrBeast's past philanthropic efforts with planting trees and helping the blind

Both the April Fool's jokes about burning 20 million trees and blinding 1,000 kids are essentially callbacks to MrBeast's philanthropic work. For the unaware, apart from his main YouTube channel, Jimmy has Beast Philanthropy, where he uploads videos based on the charity work done by his team.

Back in 2022, the YouTuber made headlines after his Team Trees project had finished planting 20 million trees. The TeamTrees project was a collaboration between YouTubers MrBeast and Mark Rober and saw other collaborators from across the world come together to help plant trees from Senegal to India. The Team Trees project is still ongoing, and according to its official website, it has planted over 24 million trees as of April 1, 2025.

Ad

Ad

As for the blind joke, it's a callback to a 2023 video titled 1,000 Blind People See For The First Time, where MrBeast "cured" a thousand people's blindness by sponsoring their surgeries. The video has garnered over 200 million views on YouTube, and while many praised the content creator for his charity work, a section of online users criticized him for various reasons.

The YouTuber would respond to the criticism, garnering a lot of support from other online personalities like KSI, Bradley Martin, and Lex Friedman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback