MrBeast responds to accusation of not sending meager amount to Beast Games winner after sharing $10 million wire transfer

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has responded after he was accused by an X user of not sending the full amount to the Beast Games Season 1 winner after the YouTuber turned showrunner shared a screenshot of the wire transfer. For context, player #831 Jeffrey Randall Allen secured a total of $10,004,244 after winning the grand finale of Beast Games in Episode 10 on February 13, 2025.

In a post on X dated February 14, MrBeast shared a screenshot of the bank transfer of $10 million that was sent to Jeffrey in a post captioned:

"Just bank wired the winner of Beast Games $10,000,000 lol"

This led one X user to question Jimmy about how the winnings that were shared towards the end of Beast Games Season 1 Episode 10 show that Jeffrey Randall Allen won more money in total than $10 million.

"Hey MrBeast where is the other 4k dollars??" asked the X user @NemTudo.

MrBeast promptly responded to the accusation, clarifying that all of the money sent to the participants was on a per-episode-basis and that the screenshot of the bank wire was the payment that the Beast Games winner got from Episode 10 only. The YouTube star further noted that the rest of the money, $4,244, was won by player #831 on Episode 8 and was thus sent separately:

"Each episode is a separate transaction! So that $4k was paid for episode 8 and the $10M was paid in the episode 10 batch."

MrBeast releases list of total prize money and rewards given to Beast Games Season 1 participants

MrBeast has been hyping up his Prime Video game show ever since it was announced last year in March 2024. The last episode of Beast Games Season 1 was released on February 13 and towards the tail end, Donaldson revealed that 85 of the 1,000 participants (2,000 if you count the preliminary round available on YouTube) were given cash or other rewards that amount to over $20 million.

Now that the season finale has ended, the YouTuber released the list of the prizes given away during the show including the $4.2 million given away in partnership with MoneyLion.

In his post listing all of the rewards, MrBeast announced the exact amount of money that was awarded as prizes including the base $2K that every Beast Games participant got:

"Here’s a breakdown of how much each player in Beast Games won of the $25,019,995.00 we gave away," said the YouTuber.

Now that Beast Games Season 1 has ended, fans looking for such content might not have to wait very long. MrBeast has already hinted that he would be making a second iteration of the game show, probably with Prime Video.

