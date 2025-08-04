"My lawyer is going to kill me": Ironmouse seemingly suggests VTubers' merch was "being held hostage" by VShojo

Twitch star Ironmouse seemingly shared details about VShojo's alleged actions during a recent livestream. While playing Ells Tales: Chairbound on August 3, 2025, the VTuber made some lighthearted remarks about the company featured in the game, saying that they strapped their employees to a chair after they gave their two-week notice period.

She said:

"This is all just probably an elaborate hoax. An elaborate prank by my... this is an elaborate hoax by the company that I work for. You see what happens when you put in your two weeks' notice? You see what happens?! I can't believe they did this to me. They strapped me to a chair with a..."

A few moments later, Ironmouse's attention was drawn to a Twitch user's comment, who stated that the organization shown in Ells Tales: Chairbound should be named "the company who shall not be named," presumably referring to VShojo.

In response, the Puerto Rican personality seemed to insinuate that VShojo held virtual streamers' merchandise "hostage." Elaborating on how her lawyer would react to the statement she made, Ironmouse said:

"This is the company which should not be named. I can't believe I'm back at HQ. Get me out of here! Oh, maybe we can find the floor where everybody's merch is being held hostage. Hold on. Maybe it's on the fifth floor. We should go over there and check. We should go find out. Let's go look! Oh, my god, my lawyer is going to kill me. The merch is in another building! No! You know what, I'll give it to them, at least it is wheelchair accessible. You know? That's the least they can do."

Ironmouse responds after a fan makes a joke about finding half a million dollars while playing Ells Tales: Chairbound on livestream

During the same broadcast, a live viewer made a joke about finding half a million dollars while Ironmouse was playing Ells Tales: Chairbound.

For context, on July 21, 2025, the VTuber announced her departure from VShojo via a YouTube video. Explaining why she left the talent agency, Ironmouse alleged that they owed her a significant amount of money, adding that they had not paid over $500,000 to the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF).

Upon hearing the fan's text-to-speech message, Ironmouse said:

"'Chat, I found half a million dollars on the fourth floor.' I was going to make a joke, but I didn't say anything. I didn't say anything. I didn't say anything; it wasn't me. That wasn't me."

Ironmouse made headlines on July 28, 2025, when she slammed VTuber agencies that were trying to recruit her following the VShojo controversy.

