Myth announces he has dropped out of Creator Clash 3

Former TSM Fortnite professional Ali "Myth" Kabbani announced that he would be stepping away from Creator Clash 3, which is due to air in October 2025, following reports of a change in management, financial troubles, and fighters dropping out. Before Kabbani, participants like L.A. Beast, Harley Morenstein, and Lena Ayad announced their departure due to issues with the organizers.

The boxing charity event, which was created by Ian "iDubbbz" Jomha and his partner Anisa, fell under new management and was subsequently rescheduled to October 25. In June, Myth announced on a Twitch stream that he would be dropping out of the competition after a viewer asked him how his training had been going:

"('How is training for creator clash going?' asked the viewer) I guess I should also just come out, and talk about that real quick while we're getting today started. I will no longer be participating in Creator Clash."

Both Lena Ayad and Harley Morenstein dropped out following iDubbbz's Content Cop comeback, which was a video critique on H3H3 founder Ethan Klein. Morenstein mentioned the problems he had with Ian's association with Twitch political commentator, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker. Reportedly, Ayad exited due to the backlash connected to the Content Cop video.

Ethan Klein also alleged that the event, which was originally due to be held in late June 2025, was deferred due to low ticket sales.

A brief look at Myth's Creator Clash history

Myth officially made his boxing debut in Creator Clash 2 on April 15, 2023. He dominated in the first round, landing a powerful one-two combo that led to a TKO victory. The win was a milestone for the creator and even led to fans claiming that he could take on Jake Paul.

Soon after, Kabbani called out Adin Ross and Sneako to step in the ring with him, but neither rose to the challenge. Now, it seems that Myth's boxing career will no longer be taking the Creator Clash route.

In April 2025, Drama Alert's Keemstar claimed that Creator Clash would eventually fail following the release of iDubbbz's Content Cop on Ethan Klein.

