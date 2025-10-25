Nina Lin and Zoe Spencer banned from Twitch after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against them

Popular streamers Nina Lin, also known as &quot;NinaDaddyIsBack,&quot; and Zoe Spencer have been banned from Twitch after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against them. For context, Nina Lin and Zoe Spencer made headlines on October 23, 2025, when a video of their actions towards FaZe Silky's assistant, Said, went viral on X.The video showed Nina Lin appearing to grab Said, while Zoe Spencer appeared to twerk on him. Furthermore, the two content creators carried Said and put him on a bed, before Lin said the following:&quot;Hey, yo, cut the cameras. Cut the cameras! Yo, cut the cameras, bro. Zoe, do your s**t.&quot;Twitch and Kick streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; eventually spoke out about the situation, claiming that there was &quot;literal video evidence&quot; of Nina Lin and Zoe Spencer sexually assaulting Said.On October 24, 2025, Nina Lin and Zoe Specer's Twitch channels were suspended. When trying to access their channels, a message appeared informing that the accounts were temporarily unavailable due to a violation of the livestreaming platform's terms of service or community guidelines.A message that appears when trying to access Lin and Spencer's Twitch channels on October 24, 2025 (Image via Twitch)Netizens on X had a lot to say about the streamers' Twitch ban.&quot;Imagine how quick that ban would’ve came if the roles were reserved and it was a guy doing it to a girl 😭&quot; X user @onbrandviews said.&quot;Took months for this to be taken seriously&quot; X user @destroynectar remarked.&quot;Twitch just now doing something about it and this happened like 6 months ago&quot; X user @omarhustla commented.&quot;What we did was wrong&quot; - Nina Lin recently addressed the situation involving FaZe Silky's assistant, SaidOn October 24, 2025, a one-minute-32-second video from Nina Lin's recent IRL stream surfaced on X, in which she discussed the situation involving FaZe Silky's assistant, Said. While claiming that she was &quot;old enough to own up to what she did wrong,&quot; the content creator stated:&quot;I want to make sure he's okay, dead-a**. He's been very nice, he's always been very nice to me, you know? 'Who are we talking about?' Guys, we're talking about Said. And this situation, what I'm talking about, has nothing to do with YBG and none of that. So I don't want to hear his name, but it only has to do with me and Said. And listen, I'm old enough to own up to what I did wrong. And during the situation, I genuinely, 100 % thought it was a joke. I just thought he was laughing. So I'm like, 'Oh, we all just laughing at geeking.' But yeah, I see. It is wrong. It is really, really wrong. And what we did was wrong. You know, he clearly was uncomfortable with it. You know? And he was very hurt by it.&quot;As of this writing, Zoe Spencer has not issued a statement regarding her Twitch ban