"People don't care about victims": Emiru addresses the alleged Bonbibonkers grooming controversy

On her April 22, 2025, Twitch stream, OTK-affiliated creator Emily "Emiru" addressed the recent grooming controversy surrounding streamer Bonbibonkers. For context, on April 21, a clip of Bonbibonkers went viral on social media where she talked about how an older woman had allegedly done inappropriate things with her while she was a minor, aged 17.

After the clip was shared on social media, many viewers claimed that the unnamed woman in question was Emiru. A post by @slushfuner, captioned "OTK's Emiru accused of grooming minor," went viral, garnering millions of impressions on X even though her name had not been included in the clip.

Readers should note that Bonbibonkers has clarified in a post on X that Emiru is not the person she was talking about while recalling the alleged grooming incident on her stream. Now, the OTK streamer has responded to the controversy on her Twitch stream and insinuated that people just wanted to fish for drama and do not care about the victim:

"This whole situation just proves what I said a couple of years ago about how people do not care about victims, they just act like they do when there is drama. So, yeah felt really bad for her."

"I feel really bad for Bon": Emiru talks about the Bonbibonkers grooming scandal

Emiru denied the allegations that were leveled against her and claimed that she would not say much about the whole situation, despite having thoughts. She did express sympathy for Bonbibonkers, claiming that she did nothing wrong, and also noted that while recalling the grooming, she had not named anyone:

"That did not happen, obviously. Honestly, there is a lot that I want to say about the whole situation. I have a lot of thoughts, but I feel it's just better to just move on, I guess. But I do want to say one thing, um, I feel really bad for Bon, or Bonbi, because she was literally just talking on her stream with her chat about her life and everything. She literally did nothing wrong or said anything about anyone, I don't know."

After claiming that people do not care about victims, Emiru explained that she had been up all night due to the controversy, as people had been asking her about it:

"I'm glad that it got resolved quickly, but I was just like, 'Okay, what the f**ck?' I have been fine. I was up till like 8 am last night because literally everyone wanted to talk to me and ask me if I was okay. I was fine, I was like, 'It sucks and it's cringe, but what can I do?' I guess that's all that I really have to say about it."

Many streamers have given their opinions about the issue, with former OTK member Tectone claiming that being associated with the organization is a "death sentence."

