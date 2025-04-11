"People think they have a chance": Streamer claims content creators refused to collab after finding out she's married

Twitch streamer Bri "storymodebae" shared her experience with potential collaborations with other content creators. She mentioned that many creators have turned down the opportunity to collaborate once they know that she is married. She added that many people treat Twitch as a "blackpeoplemeet dot com."

Storymodebae is an up-and-coming Twitch streamer who mostly streams various indie adventure games and strategy games (such as South of Midnight, While Waiting, and Death and Taxes) and streams under the "Just Chatting" category. Speaking to her audience during her latest stream yesterday (April 10, 2025), she said:

"I've had people find out that I am in a relationship, and they're like, 'Well, guess I can't follow you.' I'm sorry, did you think if I was single I was going to give you a chance? Do you think this is blackpeoplemeet dot com? People think they have a chance. Once you start piecing sh*t together, you understand people are weird, man."

"Content creators find out I'm married and no longer want to collab" - Streamer storymodebae speaks on alleged double standards

Twitch streamer storymodebae recently briefly shared her experience with certain content creators who seemed to have ulterior motives behind their collaboration requests. She revealed that some of these creators lost interest in working with her after finding out she was married:

"If we really shake the table, I've had content creators find out I'm married and no longer want to collab with me. It's that kind of sh*t."

She did not mention any names but suggested that she might write a tell-all book:

"Listen, one day I'm going to write a tell-all book. I'm telling you, man. It's weird in these streets, man, it's weird."

Despite the disappointing encounters, she took a moment to thank her community for continuing to grow and stick together through it all:

"I'm just genuinely appreciative of how far we have gotten together as a community, and I appreciate y'all continue to pull up and support."

(Timestamp: 00:38:00)

Speaking about married streamers, alleged court documents involving Nmplol and Malena surfaced earlier today. According to the leaked documents, Malena has accused Nmplol of infidelity during their relationship. Nmplol has since denied the allegations, stating that he would never "cheat" in a relationship.

