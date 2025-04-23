Pokimane expresses shock at seeing "nice people" defend her amid recent controversies

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has expressed shock at "nice people" defending her on social media following recent controversies. On April 22, 2025, a minute-long video from her livestream was posted on X. In it, the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder discussed being mentioned in online communities she does not want to be affiliated with.

The 28-year-old then voiced her surprise that she was able to rally "nice people" to her defense. She elaborated:

"It's weird to think about how many people have opinions about me, especially people who probably never consume any of my content, which is understandable. That's just what happens when you're online for so long.

"But my main point is actually, as much sometimes, it bothers me to feel like my name is known in circles that I don't affiliate with or that are not part of my community. The upside is sometimes I bring such nice people to my defense, and I'm like... like, I'm shocked. My heart is warm."

Pokimane added that she feels flattered when other streamers stand up for her:

"I am flattered when I see people stand up for me that I never expect to. Especially, streamers and stuff, you know what I mean?"

The Moroccan-Canadian personality also shared an update on X, thanking people for "reading past the headlines" and seeing "who she truly is":

"there’s been lots of opinions about me on twitter recently, and i just wanna thank the people who read past the headlines & see me for who i truly am ❤️ i appreciate y’all sm 🥲"

What were the recent controversies surrounding Pokimane?

On April 20, 2025, Daniel "Keemstar's" Drama Alert shared Pokimane's X post with the caption "Angy," claiming that she received backlash for sharing a "childish new picture."

The streamer responded to the situation on the same day by slamming "weirdos" who made comments about her age:

"I got a weird influx of weirdos commenting on my age lol, tbh i find it so dumb at 28 i’m the happiest, richest, most knowledgeable & self assured i’ve ever been, and that only becomes more true with every year that passes :)"

Pokimane made headlines the next day (April 21, 2025), when a video of her IRL stream with Jason "Jasontheween," in which she talked about rich people, went viral. Some netizens weren't pleased with the content creator's opinions, with one online community member claiming she demonstrated "a lack of self-awareness."

Political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" eventually shared his thoughts on the controversy, calling out "annoying people" who criticized Pokimane.

