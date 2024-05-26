"Popular line of thinking among people who are stupid" - Asmongold reacts to Johnny Somali's threat of legal action against PewDiePie

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has commented on the recent controversy involving Felix "PewDiePie" and Ramsey "Johnny Somali." For those out of the loop, on May 22, 2024, PewDiePie called out Johnny Somali for his contentious actions in Japan, labeling him an "idiot." The YouTube veteran also discussed Somali's arrest and deportation from the country.

The controversial streamer was upset by PewDiePie's comments and accused him of racism and anti-Semitism in a post on X. Ramsey also threatened legal action against the Swedish personality, stating:

"He called me a 'terrorist,' very interesting use of language that could be racially motivated. Definitely defamatory, and considered slander, and libel. See you in court, Felix."

During a livestream on May 26, 2024, Asmongold came across the situation while browsing his official subreddit. Claiming that Johnny Somali's threat of legal action was a "popular" thought among "stupid people," the co-founder of One True King (OTK) remarked:

"'Johnny Somali threatens to sue 'hypocrite' PewDiePie for saying he 'ruined' Japan.' Yes, this is a popular line of thinking among people who are stupid is that these people think that PewDiePie moving to Japan is the same thing as streamers going there and harassing the public. That's really about it."

Asmongold's attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter, who wrote:

"I'd like to see him try and dispute, even if he could, he'd never be able to get a Japanese lawyer or enter the country."

In response, the Austin, Texas-based personality claimed that "nothing" would happen:

"Well, nothing is really going to happen to him."

Timestamp: 00:13:35

"One day, there is going to be a clip of him getting killed" - When Asmongold slammed Johnny Somali for harassing locals in Israel

This is not the first time Asmongold has shared strong sentiments against Johnny Somali. Last month, on April 8, 2024, the Twitch streamer weighed in on the 23-year-old's arrest in Israel after he catcalled an Israeli female police officer during a demonstration.

Expressing his displeasure at Ramsey's behavior in the country, Asmongold stated:

"Yeah, this guy is f**king annoying. How long have we been seeing this? Now it's been, like, six months this guy has been doing it? I hope that maybe after they release him, he can go do it in Palestine. I think this is great."

He added:

"Eventually, one day, there is going to be a clip of him getting killed. There will be. And you know what the funny thing is going to be? Nobody is going to care. That's the truth."

Asmongold is a top-ranking Just Chatting and gaming content creator on Twitch. He joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2011 and currently boasts over 3.4 million followers on his primary channel.