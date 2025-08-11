"Posted the faces of random little girls": WillyMacShow accuses HasanAbi's ally Bad Empanada of doxing and harassing his wife

YouTuber WillyMacShow has accused Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker's ally, Bad Empanada, of doxing and harassing him and his wife. On August 10, 2025, WillyMacShow uploaded a YouTube video and issued a statement on X, alleging that Bad Empanada leaked information about him and his wife, including the date and address of their wedding, with the intention of harassing them.Claiming that the political commentator &quot;slandered&quot; the couple as &quot;valid targets,&quot; WillyMacShow wrote:&quot;A couple weeks I ago Bad Empanada doxed me, my wife, &amp; the date &amp; address of our wedding to harass us. During this time he slandered my wife and I as a valid targets. Posted the faces of random little girls. Hasan has gone on stream with Noah Samson supporting it, simply calling it &quot;A different method.&quot; &quot;A Chaotic Good.&quot;&quot;The commentary YouTuber went on to say that this was just &quot;one bad example&quot; of Bad Empanada's harassment and added:&quot;This is just one example of Bad Empanada's harassment. He's literally admitted to filing a BS police report against Kraut to get his personal information. How is he not banned?&quot;WillyMacShow claims HasanAbi &quot;supported&quot; Bad Empanada's alleged doxing and harassing campaign against himAt the 21-minute mark of his YouTube video, titled Hasan &amp; His Criminal Friend Dox &amp; Try to Ruin my Wedding, WillyMacShow played a clip from HasanAbi's livestream, during which he reacted to Bad Empanada saying the following:&quot;Just like how I can tell you that WillyMacShow is William McConville. And he is getting married to a Yael. Now, I am not going to give full name of the person he's getting married to. But I can tell you, she is Israeli, and she was assigned to him by...&quot;In response, Hasan said:&quot;'Best is skip, to be honest. This is drama slop Empanada content.' Yeah. I don't really f**king give a s**t about this.&quot;Timestamp - 21:54WillyMacShow then played another video from HasanAbi's Just Chatting broadcast, during which he was heard saying the following about Bad Empanada:&quot;Bad Empanada is a good example of this, where I think he's, like, a crazy person. He is chaotic good, if that makes sense. Like, think about how little time I spend, like, sh**ting on Bad Empanada or whatever, cuz like, I think he is coming from, like, we have different methods. We have different tactics. We have different techniques. But overall, we're working on the same side.&quot;Explaining why he believed HasanAbi &quot;supported&quot; Bad Empanada's alleged actions, WillyMacShow said:&quot;His tactics are doxing, false police reports, false CPS reports, slandering people constantly. Hasan is literally saying he supports what Bad Empanada is doing. Like, Hasan clearly knows, at this point, who Bad Empanada really is. He literally had a one-on-one conversation with him, where Bad Empanada said, 'These people deserve to be harassed,' meaning anyone who mindly disagrees with them.&quot;As of this writing, both HasanAbi and Bad Empanada have not responded to WillyMacShow's allegations.