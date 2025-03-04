"Pure cowardice": Netizens call CDawgVA a "bad friend" for banning HasanAbi from future Trash Taste podcast episodes

Twitch streamer and professional anime voice actor Connor "CDawgVA" has received backlash from the online community after announcing that Hasan "HasanAbi" will not be featured in future Trash Taste podcast episodes. Earlier, during a livestream on March 3, 2025, CDawgVA addressed the recent controversy following HasanAbi's appearance on the 244th episode of the podcast.

While stating that his, The Anime Man, and Gigguk's show did not want to deal with politics, the Welsh personality said:

"I told Hasan as well like, 'Hey, look, the show is not political. We don't want to deal with politics. We're most likely not going to have you on again.' It's just, like, we don't want to f**king deal with politics. I think the Trash Taste viewers also don't f**king want to deal with intense f**king comments. It sucks to read people just getting f**king upset as s**t about it."

Netizens on X eventually shared their thoughts on the situation, with some criticizing CDawgVA's decision.

According to X user @TheLunarnaut, the content creator was a "bad friend" of HasanAbi:

"Lost some respect for CDawgVA here. You know that Hasan is a leftist, and political commentator. You should expect a certain kind of crowd to get rowdy if you have him on the pod. To then go on and ban him from the pod is pretty sh**ty. Bad friend imo. Pure cowardice."

Another community member described Connor as a "snake":

"didn't believe in magic til I saw my cdawg turn into a snake," X user @Vorloe posted.

Meanwhile, X user @Eh_Ames believed that CDawgVA could have "not said anything":

"Said this elsewhere but i'll say it here. Literally could have just not said anything and quietly just not had him back on, the fallout would have taken longer and been lessened, but instead he decided to very publicly and quickly hand a W to the brigaders, like what?" X user @Eh_Ames wrote.

X user @CAZM023 stated that they had unsubscribed from the YouTube channels of Connor and Trash Taste podcast because they "didn't stand by" their friends:

"Just unsubbed @CDawgVA and @TrashTastePod. No room for spineless dogs that don't stand by their friends," X user @CAZM023 remarked.

What is the recent controversy involving HasanAbi?

HasanAbi made headlines on March 3, 2025, when his official Twitch channel was banned for the fifth time. The decision came just days after the political commentator's controversial comments on US Senator Rick Scott went viral.

The content creator eventually addressed the situation in an X post, stating that he will "choose his words carefully next time."

