  Quackity responds as reported Discord leak suggests platform staff were told not to interact with him, Dr DisRespect, and more on social media

Quackity responds as reported Discord leak suggests platform staff were told not to interact with him, Dr DisRespect, and more on social media

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 16, 2025 04:38 GMT
Quackity responds as reported Discord leak suggests platform staff were told not to interact with him, Dr DisRespect, and more on social media
Discord allegedly told its employees not to interact with Quackity on X (Image via @Quackity and @discord/X)

Minecraft star and Twitch streamer Alexis "Quackity" has responded to a report that Discord staff were instructed not to interact with him and several other prominent internet figures. On October 15, 2025, Rod "Slasher" Breslau shared a screenshot of an alleged internal document discovered following Discord's recent data breach.

The purported document showed Discord instructing its employees not to interact with a list of groups and personalities on X.

The alleged leaked document mentioned the following entities:

  • Streamlabs
  • USA Army Esports
  • TeamSpeak
  • Cark
  • Slasher
  • KEEM
  • CallmeCarson
  • Quality
  • Dr DisRespect
  • No Text To Speech (NTTS)

Slasher commented on the alleged leaked document, writing:

"lol according to leaks from the recent Discord hack there was an internal document list of "Accounts That We Should Not Interact With" featuring myself, the US Army, and Keem. Never thought I'd see Slasher and Keemstar silenced together the Discord hacker leaked the doc and much more to @notexttospeech that does not make it seem like Discord has their s**t together right now. Apologies for your duo partner on the list though"
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshot of the alleged document that Slasher shared on X (Image via x.com/Slasher)
Screenshot of the alleged document that Slasher shared on X (Image via x.com/Slasher)

Quackity responded to Discord allegedly telling its support agents to ignore him on X by sharing the following GIF, featuring Darren "IShowSpeed":

Drama Alert host Daniel "Keemstar" also responded to being named in the alleged internal document:

"look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason Slasher & KEEM have been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently" Keemstar wrote in an X post.
Has Discord confirmed that its users' data had been breached?

On October 3, 2025, Discord issued a press release confirming that approximately 70,000 users' personal information, including government-issued identification photos, names, and email addresses, had been compromised. While claiming that the breach was not its fault, but rather that of a third-party service provider named 5CA, the organization stated:

"Discord recently discovered an incident where an unauthorized party compromised one of our third-party vendors. This was not a breach of Discord, but rather a breach of a third party service provider, 5CA, that we used to support our customer service efforts. Of the accounts impacted globally, we have identified approximately 70,000 users that may have had government-ID photos exposed, which our vendor used to review age-related appeals. No messages or activities were accessed beyond what users may have discussed with Customer Support or Trust & Safety agents."

Readers can access Discord's press release by clicking here.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
bell-icon Manage notifications