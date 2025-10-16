Quackity responds as reported Discord leak suggests platform staff were told not to interact with him, Dr DisRespect, and more on social media

Minecraft star and Twitch streamer Alexis &quot;Quackity&quot; has responded to a report that Discord staff were instructed not to interact with him and several other prominent internet figures. On October 15, 2025, Rod &quot;Slasher&quot; Breslau shared a screenshot of an alleged internal document discovered following Discord's recent data breach.The purported document showed Discord instructing its employees not to interact with a list of groups and personalities on X. The alleged leaked document mentioned the following entities:StreamlabsUSA Army EsportsTeamSpeakCarkSlasherKEEMCallmeCarsonQualityDr DisRespectNo Text To Speech (NTTS)Slasher commented on the alleged leaked document, writing:&quot;lol according to leaks from the recent Discord hack there was an internal document list of &quot;Accounts That We Should Not Interact With&quot; featuring myself, the US Army, and Keem. Never thought I'd see Slasher and Keemstar silenced together the Discord hacker leaked the doc and much more to @notexttospeech that does not make it seem like Discord has their s**t together right now. Apologies for your duo partner on the list though&quot;Screenshot of the alleged document that Slasher shared on X (Image via x.com/Slasher)Quackity responded to Discord allegedly telling its support agents to ignore him on X by sharing the following GIF, featuring Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot;:Drama Alert host Daniel &quot;Keemstar&quot; also responded to being named in the alleged internal document:&quot;look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason Slasher &amp; KEEM have been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently&quot; Keemstar wrote in an X post.Has Discord confirmed that its users' data had been breached?On October 3, 2025, Discord issued a press release confirming that approximately 70,000 users' personal information, including government-issued identification photos, names, and email addresses, had been compromised. While claiming that the breach was not its fault, but rather that of a third-party service provider named 5CA, the organization stated:&quot;Discord recently discovered an incident where an unauthorized party compromised one of our third-party vendors. This was not a breach of Discord, but rather a breach of a third party service provider, 5CA, that we used to support our customer service efforts. Of the accounts impacted globally, we have identified approximately 70,000 users that may have had government-ID photos exposed, which our vendor used to review age-related appeals. No messages or activities were accessed beyond what users may have discussed with Customer Support or Trust &amp; Safety agents.&quot;Readers can access Discord's press release by clicking here.